Scientists: Asia’s heatwaves 30 times more likely due to climate change

The record-breaking humid heat wave that hit India, Bangladesh, Laos, and Thailand in April was made at least 30 times more likely as a result of human-induced climate change, while the next five years are expected to be the warmest period on record globally, according to two reports by scientists.

Parts of South and Southeast Asia saw record temperatures, over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) last month. The temperatures were at least 2 degrees Celsius hotter due to climate change, which has seen average global temperatures rise 1.2 degrees since 1900, a study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said Wednesday evening.

Temperatures reached 45.4 C (113.7 F) in Thailand’s western Tak province, the highest ever reported anywhere in the country, while Sainyabuli province in Laos hit 42.9 C (109.2 F), an all-time national high that was broken a few weeks later in May in Luang Prabang province.

In Bangladesh, Dhaka observed the highest maximum temperature recorded in five decades at 40.6 C (105 F), while several northern and eastern Indian cities recorded temperatures above 44 C (111.2 F).

The heat wave in Southeast Asia would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change, the scientists said. While they used to take place in South Asia once a century the scientists expect them to occur every five years now.

“The heatwaves were not natural … Unless we take drastic measures to reduce carbon emissions, heatwave events like this will continue to become more common,” said Chaya Vaddhanaphuti, a member of the WWA team and a geography lecturer at Thailand’s Chiang Mai University.

Several casualties were reported during the April heat wave, especially in India, but the full effect will only be known months later, WWA said.

Heat is more dangerous in humid conditions because the body cannot properly regulate its temperature through various activities, like sweating.

The heat index – “feels like” temperatures that factor in humidity – exceeded “dangerous” (41 C) over large parts of South and Southeast Asia, according to WWA.