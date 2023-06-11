Is India ready to adopt the EV ecosystem?

Globally observed on June 5 every year, World Environment Day serves as a crucial platform for raising wider awareness and encouraging urgent action on persistent environmental issues.

It provides countries, governments, organisations, and individuals with an opportunity to partner and take concrete steps toward adopting key measures to transition to a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable world.



One of the biggest environmental challenges faced by mankind today is the rapidly rising carbon emissions leading to global warming and extreme climate crisis across the globe.

A major contributor to the rising carbon footprint is the transport sector which requires urgent steps to mobilise people to move to a climate-conscious and environment-friendly way of commute. The growing popularity



Electric mobility seems like a promising solution to curb carbon emissions however EV adoption is still at a nascent stage in India.