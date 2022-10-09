Electric vehicles to see a massive jump in production by 2029

The global electric vehicle production will grow at a compounded average annual growth rate (CAAGR) of 26 percent, with volumes approaching 54.1 million units by 2029, a report has said.

The EV Powertrain semiconductor market is forecast to grow at a CAAGR of 31 percent to reach $27.3 billion by 2029, according to the report by market research firm Strategy Analytics.

"Semiconductors required for power electronics will comprise the largest market, with growth accelerating in line with the push towards battery electric vehicles and the move towards higher performing, more efficient wide bandgap semiconductors," said Asif Anwar, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.