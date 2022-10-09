Development

Electric vehicles to see a massive jump in production by 2029

The global electric vehicle production will grow at a compounded average annual growth rate (CAAGR) of 26 percent, with volumes approaching 54.1 million units by 2029, a report has said.
Prime Minister Modi intends to see India leading with the production of Electric Vehicles in a future where green energy is projected to be the next big thing. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Modi intends to see India leading with the production of Electric Vehicles in a future where green energy is projected to be the next big thing. (File Photo)Prime Minister's Office, Government of India (Wikimedia Commons)
NewsGram Desk

The global electric vehicle production will grow at a compounded average annual growth rate (CAAGR) of 26 percent, with volumes approaching 54.1 million units by 2029, a report has said.

The EV Powertrain semiconductor market is forecast to grow at a CAAGR of 31 percent to reach $27.3 billion by 2029, according to the report by market research firm Strategy Analytics.

"Semiconductors required for power electronics will comprise the largest market, with growth accelerating in line with the push towards battery electric vehicles and the move towards higher performing, more efficient wide bandgap semiconductors," said Asif Anwar, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics.

Electric vehicles are a safer option for the environment. (Representative Image)
Electric vehicles are a safer option for the environment. (Representative Image)IANS

The push for electric vehicles is being dictated by consumer awareness and government regulations and mandates related to climate change and the need to reduce emissions and reverse the impacts of global warming.

Battery electric vehicles will be the catalyst for the growth in semiconductor demand. Semiconductor demand includes the key systems necessary for the operation of mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric powertrains.

This includes battery management systems, DC/DC converters, main traction inverter, electric motor, and onboard charger, said the report.

According to the report, battery electric vehicles will comprise the largest market for semiconductors growing at a CAAGR of 39 percent and accounting for 82 percent of the total electric vehicle powertrain semiconductor market opportunity in 2029. (KB/IANS)

india
electric vehicles
prime minister modi
Future of India

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com