Study: Humans exceeded 7 of the 9 'safe limits' for life on Earth

"Our results are quite concerning. This means that unless a timely transformation occurs, it is most likely that irreversible tipping points and widespread impacts on human well-being will be unavoidable," said lead author Prof. Johan Rockstrom, Earth Commission Co-Chair.



"Avoiding that scenario is crucial if we want to secure a safe and just future for current and future generations," added Rockstrom, who is also Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.



The scientists also delivered the first quantification of safe and just Earth system boundaries on a global and local level for several biophysical processes and systems that regulate the state of the Earth system.



"The Earth system is in danger -- many tipping elements are about to cross their tipping points," said co-author Dahe Qin, director of the Chinese Academy of Science's influential Academic Committee.



The scientists called for setting just targets to prevent significant harm and guarantee access to resources to people and for as well as just transformations to achieve those targets. (IANS/NS)