Rajasthan's Bhiwadi Among India’s Most Polluted Cities Post-Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 21: A day after Diwali celebrations, air quality across Rajasthan deteriorated sharply on Tuesday, with Bhiwadi (Khairthal-Tijara) ranking among the top 10 most polluted cities in India.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 338 placing it firmly in the red zone.

Several other cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Dholpur, also reported severe to poor air quality with AQI levels exceeding 200.

Doctors have urged residents -- particularly those with asthma or respiratory illnesses -- to take precautions as pollution levels spike.

On Monday, AQI levels across many parts of the state ranged between 130 and 170. By Tuesday, they had climbed beyond 200, indicating a sharp post-festivity rise. Bhiwadi, part of the National Capital Region and a major industrial hub, recorded the highest AQI at 338.

Other cities also showed alarming figures such as Dholpur had AQI level of 264, Ajmer had AQI level of 239, Alwar had 218, Bharatpur 242, Churu had 21, and Jodhpur had above 250 AQI.