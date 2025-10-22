Post-Diwali Smog Chokes NCR: Jind, Dharuhera, Bahadurgarh Among India’s Most Polluted Cities; Delhi in ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi, Oct 21: A day after Diwali celebrations filled the skies with firecrackers and festive smoke, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday reported an alarming deterioration in air quality across northern India.

According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin, several cities in Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) have recorded “severe” and “very poor” air quality levels.

Jind topped the national chart with an AQI of 421, followed by Dharuhera (412), Narnaul (390), and Rohtak (376) — all falling in the severe category, which severely impacts even healthy individuals. Other highly polluted cities include Bahadurgarh (368), Sirsa (353), Charkhi Dadri (353), Gurugram (370), and the national capital Delhi (351), all in the very poor range.

Data shows that particulate matter PM2.5 remains the dominant pollutant in all these regions, pushing air quality to hazardous levels.

Neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad (324), Noida (320), Manesar (320), and Hapur (314) also reported “very poor” air quality, signalling a blanket of toxic haze enveloping the NCR.