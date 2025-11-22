Unchecked Development Threatens Cameroon’s Manyange Na Elombo-Campo Marine Park

Equally important are the links with Manyange-Turtle and Elombo-Wolf-Rocks, sacred sites of the Iyassa people from which the Marine Protected Area (MPA) derives its name.

Ebodje is known for its turtles, which local people believe are family members. The turtles and other endangered marine species residing in the MPA, such as whales and dolphins, are a great attraction for tourists.

See Also: India Extends Strong Support to Jamaica with Community Aid and 20-Tonne Relief Supply After Hurricane Melissa

As of 2025, Cameroon has protected 11.1 percent of its marine areas, according to SkyTruth’s 30×30 Progress Tracker. This step is part of an ambitious goal agreed upon by nearly 200 countries in December 2022 at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) to safeguard 30 percent of Earth’s natural areas by 2030. Cameroon is a signatory to this framework and has completed and submitted its national targets in accordance with its domestic strategy, NDS 30, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Goals.

Amidst the challenges plaguing the world’s oceans, such as overfishing, plastic pollution, and rising waters, Marine Protected Areas have evolved as a tried-and-tested method of preserving marine life, supporting coastal communities, and contributing to the worldwide 30×30 target. To support this goal, national governments designate MPAs within their territorial waters, with input from scientists, conservation groups, and local communities.

However, achieving the 30 percent marine target seems elusive for Cameroon, unless the governance of MPAs is improved to protect marine biodiversity.