“We need to treat clean air as a public-health duty, and not a seasonal emergency.” In Conversation with scholar Mr Asif Iqbal on Delhi’s worsening air pollution crisis

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Mr Asif Iqbal (AI): No single source can explain the cause of air pollution in India. India’s ranking in the list of the “most polluted” cities comes from emissions across multiple sectors, a geographical arrangement that traps them in winter, and finally a plethora of rules that are implemented, but not adequately enforced by the government or the bureaucracy.

If we look at the ranking by AQI.in, the figure that 49 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities are from India were part of the real-time ranking on November 9-10, 2026. So, this is just a snapshot of one morning, and AQI.in uses a scale that is not capped at 500 like India’s official index.

Given that, the annual data by IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report places India at the sixth position out of 143 countries with an average PM2.5 of 48.9 µg/m³. That is nearly ten times more than the World Health Organization’s guideline of 5 µg/m³.

So, the overall picture of India’s pollution is quite bleak in terms of safety. And this situation is created by multiple sources: Vehicle emissions, coal power usage, industry and construction, road dust, crop-residue burning, household solid fuels, as well as open waste burning. Gases from these sources further react in the air to form secondary particles, which add to PM2.5— of which Delhi is a prime example.

What adds to these emissions and secondary particle formation is the geography. Across the Indo-Gangetic Plan, winter brings low wind speeds, a shallow boundary layer and stagnant air, resulting in the emissions staying near the ground. In such a situation, the pollution crosses cities, borders of states, and travels elsewhere. Thus, the issue is not a regional problem; one that a single city can solve on its own.

Now, if we come to Delhi, there is a clear enforcement gap in place. Let us say for instance the Supreme Court judgement regarding the green firecrackers. The apex court allowed only “certified green firecrackers” in Delhi-NCR, with a timing of 6-7 a.m, and 8-10 p.m. on November 7 and 8, 2026. But we all saw what happened right. These limits were widely ignored. And the cases registered by the Delhi Police were just 200 in a city of more than 20 million people.

I am not trying to speculate on the motives and make it sound so. But, one cannot disagree that the court order was ignored at scale, and enforcements were mere tokenism. The outcome of what happened during Diwali has been documented, and it is quite clear that, whatever be the reason, the authorities chose not to enforce the law — something which is precisely their duty.

Let me conclude the causes of India’s pollution with a research study on India’s flagship programme on clean air; the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The NCAP began in 2019. By January 2026, 28 of its 130 cities had no continuous monitoring station, and 40 of them had not completed a source-appointment study. So, the lacuna is at the very basic stage. One cannot curb pollution, until it has measured its intensity or traced its sources.