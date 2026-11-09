Delhi chokes at 1700+ AQI as Diwali fever takes on the National Capital; yearlong moderate air quality worsens within days

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THE NATIONAL CAPITAL sought to choke itself yesterday night (November 8, 2026) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) showcased severe deterioration in air quality, with numbers reaching as high as 1,760 at 1:01 am, according to the data from AQI.in. In the morning of November 9, 2026, the reading according to the same source stood at 663 at around 8:01 am, which falls in the category of “Hazardous” air quality. What is even concerning is that, the AQI data after last year’ Diwali, was 393 — which was recorded on October 21, 2025.
The year of 2026 had been comparatively better in terms of air quality for much of its summer, monsoon and pre-monsoon days.
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According to the Delhi government’s environment department, there were 211 days of Good, Satisfactory and Moderate Air Quality, as of October 17, 2026. It was an applaudable feat, as it gave Delhi its best air quality numbers since 2016.
As the entire North Indian heartland celebrated the auspicious occasion air quality reached its recorded worse (1760), with certain social media posts and videos showcasing the AQI level at 3000 and above.
The numbers worsened on October 12, 2026, the daily average AQI was 109, and it reached 434 on November 4, 2026. In the morning of November 5, 2026, the live AQI reading stood at 500, which falls in the category of “Hazardous air quality.” AQI.in also mapped the data of live AQI on the night of November 8, which showcased a reading as high as 2052 at Rohini’s Sector 15.
A student of IIT Delhi, Sunandini Das, — who experienced Diwali in Delhi for the first time — recounted her story of severe breathing issues marked by irritation in her eyes and a heavy chest, as she returned back from the Kalibari Temple in Delhi. “I could not see anything around me. Everything was invisible. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Eventually, I began facing tremendous difficulty in breathing as my chest began to feel heavy with a sort of burning sensation. I reached home, and had to use an inhaler, before I could breathe normally again.”
Videos, pictures and posts spread across social media platforms, showing the smoggy environment, with the visibility and air quality turning worse than ever. Such was the level of pollution that one could not see the magnanimous India Gate clearly even from a few metres away.
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Speaking about the level of pollution in Delhi, the student of IIT Delhi, Sunandini said, “I did not comprehend the level of pollution in Delhi, when I first arrived in the city. I arrived in Delhi in the month of July-August, and the pollution did not affect me a lot then. It was comparatively better. But what I faced in the last two-to-four days, has brought me face-to-face to reality. The air quality now has made me worry about how I will deal with this pollution for the rest of the winter.”
The discussions on air quality did not limit itself to the voices of the common folk, and social media posts, as allegations were raised by opposition political parties.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday, November 9, 2026, posted a video on X, where he congratulated the Delhi government for successfully crossing the 3000 AQI mark. Speaking with a tone of sarcasm, Bharadwaj said that, “I salute Rekha Gupta’s government and all the individuals who have given their efforts and crossed the AQI mark over 3000.” Speaking to News Agency ANI, Bharadwaj also said that the government data is fraud, and cannot be trusted for authenticity.
Responding to the attacks by Bharadwaj, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also took aim at the AAP and alleged that a campaign has been launched to target Diwali and Sanatan Dharma.
Data by the AQI.in, stated that 99 out of 100 most polluted cities in the World are in India right now, raising a serious question on the administrative structure dealing with the environmental pollution in the country.
[OG/AR]
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