Delhi chokes at 1700+ AQI as Diwali fever takes on the National Capital; yearlong moderate air quality worsens within days

THE NATIONAL CAPITAL sought to choke itself yesterday night (November 8, 2026) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) showcased severe deterioration in air quality, with numbers reaching as high as 1,760 at 1:01 am, according to the data from AQI.in. In the morning of November 9, 2026, the reading according to the same source stood at 663 at around 8:01 am, which falls in the category of “Hazardous” air quality. What is even concerning is that, the AQI data after last year’ Diwali, was 393 — which was recorded on October 21, 2025.

The year of 2026 had been comparatively better in terms of air quality for much of its summer, monsoon and pre-monsoon days.

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According to the Delhi government’s environment department, there were 211 days of Good, Satisfactory and Moderate Air Quality, as of October 17, 2026. It was an applaudable feat, as it gave Delhi its best air quality numbers since 2016.

Air quality in Delhi worsened over time

As the entire North Indian heartland celebrated the auspicious occasion air quality reached its recorded worse (1760), with certain social media posts and videos showcasing the AQI level at 3000 and above.

The numbers worsened on October 12, 2026, the daily average AQI was 109, and it reached 434 on November 4, 2026. In the morning of November 5, 2026, the live AQI reading stood at 500, which falls in the category of “Hazardous air quality.” AQI.in also mapped the data of live AQI on the night of November 8, which showcased a reading as high as 2052 at Rohini’s Sector 15.