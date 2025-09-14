Explainer: Turkey's main opposition party faces state-appointed trustee

By Arzu Geybullayeva

Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is facing an escalating political crisis. On September 2, a ruling of the 45th Civil Court of First Instance annulled the CHP's Istanbul Provincial Congress, held in October 2023. As a result, Özgür Çelik, the party's current provincial chair — along with 196 delegates — was dismissed. In their place, a team of trustees, reportedly aligned with the former party leadership, was appointed.

The CHP's leadership has dismissed the ruling as null and void, even as it faces another court hearing, scheduled for September 15, which revolves around a “mutlak butlan” (absolute nullity) case aiming to annul the party's 38th Ordinary Congress, held in November 2023. This congress led to election of Özgür Özel as the new party leader, ousting long-time chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

The September 2 court ruling stated there were procedural violations during the vote. A similar argument was made for absolute nullity case, as a lawsuit initiated by a party member reportedly aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu alleged procedural violations and potential “vote buying” during the party congress.

Despite Özel's legal team maintaining the case should be dismissed on the basis of invalidity due to the lawsuit's expired filing period, and because political party conventions fall under electoral board jurisdiction rather than civil courts, the hearing is scheduled to proceed. Should the court conclude that violations did indeed happen, such a ruling would nullify all decisions taken by the party's current leadership since the congress.

In response, some 900 party delegates called for an extraordinary congress against the possibility of a similar court ruling. Özel said if the court were to deliver a ruling that affects the party's leadership and a trustee is appointed to replace him, “that trustee would last no more than six days.” The party's extraordinary congress is scheduled to take place on September 24.

Others have been questioning whether such an outcome would be possible. According to journalist Barış Terkoğlu, assuming Kılıçdaroğlu secures his seat as party leader following the court decision on September 15, his first move would be to cancel the upcoming congress.

Academic Berk Esen, however, disagreed. Writing on X, Essen opined that he does not think Kılıçdaroğlu “will act as harshly,” given that he “is a passive politician” who will try to prolong the process by delaying holding the congress. “This way,” Esen explained, “he will attempt to undermine the Özel-İmamoğlu team. Instead of expulsion, he will prefer the path of resignation and pushing toward a separate party.”

On the heels of the September 2 court decision, the crisis reached a new peak when police escorted court-appointed trustee Gürsel Tekin into the CHP’s Istanbul provincial headquarters on September 8, amid widespread protests and internet restrictions that throttled access to YouTube, X, Instagram and WhatsApp.a