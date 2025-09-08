Wave of Harassment and Abuse Allegations Roils Turkey’s Arts and Culture Scene

More than a hundred men working in Turkey’s arts and entertainment industry, including photographers, musicians, actors, comedians and publishers, have been accused of sexual harassment and assault in recent weeks.

As women and LGBTQ+ people take to social media to share stories of abuse, their testimonies — widely compared to the global #MeToo movement — have shaken Turkey’s cultural scene, implicating high-profile figures and prompting several institutions to cut ties with accused individuals.

It all began with a group of women sharing their experiences with male photographers who they say coerced them into taking nude photographs, and then shared the intimate images without their consent. These photographers allegedly used their influence and power to harass and physically assault several women.

Other women, from various cultural, arts and entertainment spaces, soon came forward as well; in fact, new stories keep coming even as this article was being written.

One of the prominent accusations involves Gökhan Özoğuz, the lead singer of Athena, a Turkish ska-punk band. In her testimony shared on X, a woman said that after tagging Özoğuz in a concert selfie, he allegedly messaged her asking for nude photos and invited her to his hotel.

While she didn't take him up on the offer, the fact that it was even made goes against local cultural norms, as Özoğuz was married at the time and has children.

See Also: One in 8 girls and women raped or sexually assaulted before age 18, UNICEF says

Meanwhile, multiple women accused comedian Mesut Süre of harassment and attempted sexual assault over the course of a decade. Following the revelations, the producers of his hit YouTube show “İlişki Testi” (“Relationship Test”) said they would no longer work with him.

In a post shared on the show’s Instagram account, the producers expressed solidarity with the victims, promising to dedicate their page to more unheard stories.

At Oda Tiyatrosu, an İstanbul-based theater collective, fingers were pointed at one unnamed director for exploiting young actors through coercive “undressed auditions.” Acknowledging that it had received complaints about unethical audition and rehearsal practices, the Actors’ Union of Turkey urged victims to report any boundary violations.

Media and publishing figures implicated



The cultural press has not been spared. For instance, there have been complaints against Kültigin Kağan Akbulut, founder and editor-in-chief of the online magazine Argonotlar, for both unwanted physical contact and verbal harassment. In a rare admission, the publication confirmed that Akbulut did not deny the allegations and announced he would step down.

In the case of filmmaker Selim Evci, the streaming service Mubi Turkey removed his films, while the art center Akbank Sanat severed ties with his company ahead of its annual short film festival. Evci is being accused of physically assaulting a woman during her internship interview seven years ago.

Next steps unclear

Even as testimonies continue to be shared, thus far, no charges have been laid and there is no information being released regarding what the next course of action will be.

In some cases, men who have been named in testimonies have had projects pulled as some organizations opt to no longer work with them. In others, men like Evci have taken the women to court for targeting them. For his part, actor Tayanc Ayaydin rejected the accusations, saying that while what he did may have been thoughtless, it should not qualify as harassment.

In Turkey, for an investigation to be initiated in relation to a crime, the victim must generally file a complaint within six months of the incident taking place — but, as is often the case with this type of abuse, many of the acts identified in these testimonies happened well outside this timeframe.

The legal process itself is also exhausting, putting the burden of proof on the victim, who who must provide all the evidence. According to a recent DW article, Ministry of Justice statistics show that — compared to other crimes — conviction rates for sexual assault and harassment are low: “A significant portion of cases are acquitted or dismissed, reinforcing the perception among victims that crimes go unpunished.” As a result, public scrutiny and exposure often work better than the legal system.

A cultural shift in the making?

In a statement, the actors’ union described the testimonies as “a cycle where actors feel isolated, powerless, and often forced into silence.” Assuring the victims that they are not alone, it added that breaking the cycle requires solidarity and collective action.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the testimonies, veteran editor Evrim Kepenek wrote about the frequency with which perpetrators are exonerated, usually on the grounds that victims did not speak up sooner. She went on to explain, “One of the main reasons survivors speak up late is that they freeze in the moment of harassment or abuse, meaning their defense mechanisms shut down.” Quoting a tweet by sociologist Zeynep Duygu, Kepenek further underscored the reasons for delayed testimonies: