Far East Indigenous Peoples in Russia Face Heavy Losses in Ukraine War

The Evenks

Igor Ivanov, who came from a long line of reindeer herders, trained as a veterinarian and joined a herding brigade. The woman he would eventually marry also lived a nomadic life with the herders. Though women usually do not herd reindeer, they do have a role as chumrabotnitsa or keeper of the chum, a traditional tent. They also tend the fire, make food and comfort the herders.

During World War II, only six people from this district went to the front. According to Natalia Benchik, who heads the district association of Indigenous peoples, Evenk herders were not conscripted then; yet, more than 30 men from the same district have gone to fight in Ukraine. Locals say that about ten of them were mobilized, while the rest signed contracts voluntarily.

The district has tried to support its soldiers. Despite its heavily subsidized budget, residents regularly send reindeer hides to the front, with officials claiming they provided “not only protection from cold and damp in the trenches, but also reliable camouflage against enemy thermal imagers.”

In early 2024, after several previous rejections, Ivanov — “sickly and small,” as his wife Nina described him — was suddenly drafted. Like most men from the area, he was a skilled marksman, but he soon realized that such skills were of little use at the modern front. Nina later recalled him saying, “They fight with drones now. So many are dying; it’s terrible.” Ivanov never came home.

At least eight men from the district who went to war have already been killed, locals say, while six are still missing and one deserted. Villagers who collect aid for those at the front also look after the deserter, as they believe that whether people fight or flee, they are all their own, caught in the midst of hardship and deserving of compassion.