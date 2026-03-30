Truck Carrying Nearly 4 Lakh KitKat Bars Gets ‘Kitnapped’; Nestlé Says Thieves Took ‘Take a Break’ Too Literally

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
You must have heard about Louvre jewellery heists and money heists, but this one is a little different—a KitKat heist. A truck full of KitKat chocolates, weighing 12 tonnes and carrying nearly 4.1 lakh bars, was stolen by thieves in Europe. The news has left social media buzzing, with many people sharing comments and memes flooding various platforms.
The stolen shipment, owned by Nestlé, was en route from a factory in central Italy to distributors in Poland. It suddenly vanished from the route on March 26, 2026. The company also issued a statement online. In a satirical tone, referring to the brand’s iconic slogan, it said, “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally.”
Nestlé further said, “Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes.” The company highlighted that cargo theft is becoming an increasingly serious issue, warning that such crimes are growing more sophisticated and frequent, affecting supply chains across industries.
The scale of the theft is massive, with a total of 413,793 chocolate bars disappearing, which has grabbed headlines. Despite its witty remarks, the company shared a detailed statement on its social media platforms explaining the incident. “We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate,” the statement read. It further added that the good news is that “there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.”
Nestlé has warned that the stolen chocolates could surface in unofficial or black-market sales channels. However, there is still hope, as each KitKat bar carries a unique batch code, allowing it to be tracked if it reappears in circulation. Retailers and consumers have been urged to verify these codes and report any suspicious products.
Social media users have found a new topic for their meme factory. As news of the unusual heist spread, platforms were flooded with jokes and memes. One meme read, “It’s not about the chocolate, it’s about sending a message. Nobody gets a break.” Another joked, “Bro didn’t take a break, he took the whole break.” Yet another comment read, “Would you say they were kitnapped?”
Nestlé has stated that it is committed to tracking down those responsible and has requested consumers not to take any independent action but to share any relevant information with local law enforcement authorities. The company added, “KitKat will continue to support the investigation and provide further updates as appropriate.”
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