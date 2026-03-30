Truck Carrying Nearly 4 Lakh KitKat Bars Gets ‘Kitnapped’; Nestlé Says Thieves Took ‘Take a Break’ Too Literally

You must have heard about Louvre jewellery heists and money heists, but this one is a little different—a KitKat heist. A truck full of KitKat chocolates, weighing 12 tonnes and carrying nearly 4.1 lakh bars, was stolen by thieves in Europe. The news has left social media buzzing, with many people sharing comments and memes flooding various platforms.

The stolen shipment, owned by Nestlé, was en route from a factory in central Italy to distributors in Poland. It suddenly vanished from the route on March 26, 2026. The company also issued a statement online. In a satirical tone, referring to the brand’s iconic slogan, it said, “We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally.”