“How Moody Gee Greets Foreign Ministers”: Instagram Blocks Comedian Pulkit Mani’s Satirical Video on Narendra Modi, Sparks Free Speech Debate

In a recent incident, a reel by stand-up comedian @hunnywhoisfunny, also known as Pulkit Mani, was removed from his Instagram account on March 18, 2026. The video had originally been published on March 5, 2026. According to the notification displayed, the content is “not available in India” as it allegedly violated the country’s IT laws. The message further stated: “We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to a notice from the Government of India Law Enforcement under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000.”

The removed video featured Pulkit Mani performing a satirical impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on his style of greeting foreign leaders. The act humorously portrayed what the comedian described as Modi’s overly enthusiastic mannerisms, including his distinctive speaking style, frequent use of the phrase “my friend,” and his widely noted habit of hugging foreign dignitaries during official visits.