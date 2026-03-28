“How Moody Gee Greets Foreign Ministers”: Instagram Blocks Comedian Pulkit Mani’s Satirical Video on Narendra Modi, Sparks Free Speech Debate

Instagram restricted access in India to comedian Pulkit Mani’s viral satire on Narendra Modi following a government notice under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000.
The video, which humorously mimicked Modi’s diplomatic style and public persona, had gained over 16.5 million views before being taken down.
The move coincides with multiple account blocks on X, sparking a debate over free speech and digital regulation in India.
In a recent incident, a reel by stand-up comedian @hunnywhoisfunny, also known as Pulkit Mani, was removed from his Instagram account on March 18, 2026. The video had originally been published on March 5, 2026. According to the notification displayed, the content is “not available in India” as it allegedly violated the country’s IT laws. The message further stated: “We have restricted access to your content in India pursuant to a notice from the Government of India Law Enforcement under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000.”
The removed video featured Pulkit Mani performing a satirical impersonation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on his style of greeting foreign leaders. The act humorously portrayed what the comedian described as Modi’s overly enthusiastic mannerisms, including his distinctive speaking style, frequent use of the phrase “my friend,” and his widely noted habit of hugging foreign dignitaries during official visits.
Titled “How Moody Gee Greets Foreign Ministers,” the video showed Mani mimicking Modi’s laughter, broken English, and informal approach to diplomatic interactions. In one segment, the act referenced the Epstein files in a satirical context, adding to the comedic narrative. The video also contrasted light-hearted behavior with serious geopolitical discussions, such as issues related to Iran and the Middle East, to heighten the satire. The reel quickly went viral, garnering over 16.5 million views across social media platforms.
This incident comes amid a broader trend of account restrictions on the platform X, owned by Elon Musk. Several activist and parody accounts have reportedly been blocked following legal requests, sparking concerns over censorship and freedom of expression in the digital space.
Among the accounts reportedly affected are @Nehr_who, @DrNimoYadav, @DuckKiBaat, @mrjethwani, @indian_armada, as well as activist handles like @ActivistSandeep and @Doc_RGM. The actions have drawn widespread criticism from content creators, opposition voices, and sections of the public, many of whom view the move as an attack on free speech.
Public reaction has been sharply divided. While some users supported the government’s actions, arguing that such accounts spread misinformation or hate, others raised concerns about misuse of legal provisions to suppress dissent. One user wrote, “Perfect example of misusing the system by BJP.” Another commented, “When a government fears criticism more than it fears failure, that itself is the confession of tyranny.”
A different user remarked, “Don't tell people that the emperor is naked. Muting people led to the coup in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.” Another user, sharing screenshots of the blocked accounts, wrote, “So under @narendramodi and @AshwiniVaishnaw, criticising Modi and BJP is now officially banned in India.”
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