In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Children with Down Syndrome are Using a Video Game to Safely Navigate the Internet

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev

This interview is part of a series of spotlights on the work of some of the grantees of the Digital Spark granting scheme, as part of the Regional Support Mechanism EECA project, implemented by the Metamorphosis Foundation and TechSoup, in partnership with CIVICUS and under the Digital Democracy Initiative (DDI) that covers the Global South. It is being published on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Like their peers, children and young people with Down syndrome are curious about technology and the internet, but there are often no suitable, dedicated tools to help them learn how to safely navigate the web. This is true in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well, where children with cognitive disabilities are underserved and tend to end up in digital isolation because of caregivers’ concerns about digital safety and the risks of being online.

There are approximately 550-700 children and adolescents with Down syndrome in the country. They are supported by three specialized associations nationwide: the Association “Life with Down Syndrome of FBiH”, Down Syndrome Association Mostar, and DOWN SY I MI. To teach online safety, these organizations have to rely on online safety tools that heavily feature text, abstract explanations, and complex language, which are not accessible or meaningful for children with Down syndrome.

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A group of developers, IT professionals, and designers in Bosnia and Herzegovina has been working to address the lack of a digital safety tool tailored to children and adolescents with Down syndrome. Their goal is to help young people understand, practice, and feel confident making decisions online.

Global Voices conducted a written interview over email with Stefan Filipovic, a member of this group, to learn how they created a video game to teach children with the genetic condition about digital safety. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.