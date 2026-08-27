'In-Built Waterfall Technology': Kanpur Road Caves in After Heavy Rainfall, 18-Foot-Deep Hole Turns Into ‘Waterfall’

IN THE MIDDLE OF A ROAD in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, an 18-foot-deep hole appeared, and rainwater rigorously fell inside, making it appear like what people called a “waterfall.” The hole appeared after the city observed heavy rainfall since the night of Tuesday, August 25, 2026. On Wednesday morning, August 26, 2026, the road caved in.

The incident happened on the road at Saraiya intersection in Jajmau, Kanpur, where the road caved in.

Many people who were using this route faced inconvenience, and locals said that this is not the first time this has happened, despite this no concrete solutions have appeared. A video of the road looking like a waterfall has been going viral on social media, with many people sharing it. In the video, water from the surrounding flooded streets was falling inside the big, 3-metre-wide and 18-foot-deep hole.