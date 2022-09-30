Styling curls? Here's how

Get them dyed instead! It's the best way to change your look completely without losing inches. There are many options: highlights, lowlights, e-girl hair, crown color, etc. And colors? Red, blonde, pink, blue- the possibilities are endless!

Get Knotty!

On the days you want to take a break from that big hair bun, add another one. No, really!

Simply part your hair from the middle, take one section of it, and tie it up in a tiny bun. Then, repeat on the other side.

You can also let some hair loose and tie a smaller section of the hair and that's it. Use the Arata Advanced Curl Care Curly Hair Cream to tame flyways, as it gives a much-refined look. These 90s-inspired space buns have their cult following. After all, it hardly takes five minutes to nail this look!

Accessorise It Right

On the days your curls are living their best life and not letting you style them the way you want to, just accessorize them.

Spray the Arata Advanced Curl Care Detangling Spray all over your hair to detangle it, then comb your hair backward and secure it with a statement headband or a bandana.