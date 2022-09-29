Taking care of fashion jewelry in monsoon

Store it properly: Excessive exposure to air and humidity can wreak havoc on your precious jewels if you keep your costume jewelry loose in a drawer. Individual, airtight bags made of anti-tarnish paper are recommended for storing jewelry. Moisture has the ability to degrade metal alloys used in jewelry, causing them to lose their luster. To avoid this, store your jewelry in a box with a sturdy exterior and a soft interior. Keep it gleaming by inserting small silica gel packets to absorb moisture and keep their sheen. Blow-dry the jewelry manually to dry even the slightest of moisture. Go for a box with separate compartments to ensure that your jewelry does not get broken or scratched because of any kind of friction.