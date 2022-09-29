Taking care of fashion jewelry in monsoon

By: Chinu Kala
During the humid monsoon season, your jewels are most vulnerable and require extra love and care. We've compiled a list of suggestions for keeping your favorite fashion jewelry in good condition during the humid monsoon season. These tips will ensure that your jewelry is as clean as if you bought it yesterday.
The secret is to keep your jewelry dry and clean: If you want to keep your fashion jewelry sparkling, make sure to keep it dry and clean, especially during the monsoon season. Fashion jewelry is not intended to be worn on a daily basis as chemicals can cause a reaction. Cream or perfume should be kept away from your trendy jewelry. Apply your lotion and perfume first, then finish with your jewelry. Even water can be damaging to your jewelry, so remove it before washing your hands or taking a bath.
Cleaning is the key: The vast majority of jewelry cleaners are extremely harsh on fashion jewelry and are intended to clean silver, gold, and platinum metals. As a result, do not use them to clean your fashionable jewelry. When jewelry gets wet in the rain, the best thing to do is blow dry it and then dry it with a soft cloth. Give your jewelry a final wipe with an anti-tarnish soft cloth before putting it away at the end of the day. This ensures that no residual moisture, oil, or dust remains. Make certain that the container in which the jewelry is stored is moisture resistant.
Store it properly: Excessive exposure to air and humidity can wreak havoc on your precious jewels if you keep your costume jewelry loose in a drawer. Individual, airtight bags made of anti-tarnish paper are recommended for storing jewelry. Moisture has the ability to degrade metal alloys used in jewelry, causing them to lose their luster. To avoid this, store your jewelry in a box with a sturdy exterior and a soft interior. Keep it gleaming by inserting small silica gel packets to absorb moisture and keep their sheen. Blow-dry the jewelry manually to dry even the slightest of moisture. Go for a box with separate compartments to ensure that your jewelry does not get broken or scratched because of any kind of friction.
Apart from your health, monsoon is the season when your jewelry requires special attention. It is critical that you check your sparkling pieces on a regular basis so that they always reflect a new shine and brilliance, making them perfect and ready to wear while enjoying the monsoon as it is joyful, refreshing, and provides us with a burst of vibrant energy. (KB/IANS)
(Chinu Kala, Founder, Rubans Accessories)