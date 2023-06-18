When it comes to weddings, the sari has always been a timeless and elegant choice for brides. With its rich heritage and versatility, the sari offers endless possibilities for creating a stunning bridal ensemble.

If you are planning your wedding and want to stay on top of the latest trends, here are 10 wedding sari trends to know. From sustainable fabrics to bold colour combinations and personalised embroidery, these trends will help you create a unique and memorable look that showcases your individual style.

Whether you are a bride-to-be or simply a lover of fashion, these trends will inspire you to embrace the beauty and artistry of the wedding sari.



Bold Colours: Move away from traditional reds and experiment with vibrant colours like deep purple, emerald green, or royal blue for a unique and modern twist. While bold colours can suit anyone, it's essential to consider your skin tone when choosing the right shade.



Intricate Embroidery: Opt for saris adorned with intricate embroidery work, such as zardozi, mirror work, or threadwork, to add a touch of opulence and elegance to your wedding ensemble.