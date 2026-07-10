Delhi’s Top Five Artificial Jewellery Markets Every Fashion Enthusiast Should Explore

DELHI is home to various thrift shopping markets, best food spots, top hangout places, top artificial jewellery markets and more. Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but an artificial jewellery might be a statement piece for their closet. You just need four to five artificial jewellery pieces to rock your everyday styling. Artificial jewellery is a game changer for those girls who do not want to wear gold or diamonds everyday.
So if you are an artificial jewellery hoarder, these markets are a must-visit. From chunky earrings, neck pieces, bracelets, and anklets lying in your wardrobe; while you plan on augmenting your collection, here are the top five artificial jewellery markets for every woman.
On the first number we have every girl’s favorite Sarojini Nagar Market. When it comes to affordable clothing and jewellery, nothing beats this area. It is extremely popular for road side flea markets with top and local brands. A heaven for fashion bloggers, and a dose of nostalgia for most of the Delhiites, the market is where you will get everything at an affordable price. With a number of street shops selling funky junk jewellery to elegant artificial jewellery pieces. You must keep an eye out for tiny shops at the corners of the streets, these are the real gems.
See also: Chic Jewellery Styling Ideas for Modern Women Unveiled
Suhana Art and Jewels is a Delhi-based company founded by jewellery designer Suhana. She believed that every woman has their own signature style and aimed to design suitable ornaments for all women. They are specialized in bridal jewellery from subtle to heavy pieces. They have some of the most beautiful matha pattis, passas, beaded necklaces, haath phools, choodas, and everything a bride might need for her big day. Suhana Art and Jewels have the most classic artificial jewellery pieces for your special occasions.
This market is located in the posh area of East of Kailash, M Block. This market has something for every girl from chunky pendants, earrings to dainty everyday jewellery pieces. You will find several street vendors selling some of the most iconic artificial jewellery items there. Siloffer, an iconic silver jewellery store, has been located in this area. Over the past few years, this market has excellent collection of the ornaments.
See also: India’s gold market shifts toward investment demand as jewellery sales fall
The Central Market is one of those markets that suffice all your household, fashion and appetite requirements, while also being easy on your wallet. In this market, you will see a lane, decked up with some of the gorgeous artificial jewellery pieces, competing to sell, and ready to make a bargain. Yes, without a bargain, there is no fun to shop here. You will find ethnic to western, gem stone-studded earrings at most of the stores here. It is considered as one of the best artificial jewellery markets in Delhi and it is affordable too.
If you want to invest in good jewellery pieces then you must visit The Tiana. It is all about intricately designed pieces that are super classic and can take you from decent to wow. From contemporary to traditional jewellery pieces, this store has got it all under their roof. They have different collections called Maharani Bagh, Parisian Affair, Chand Bagh, Nagma, and each piece has a history and a story behind it. One of the best artificial jewellery markets in Delhi.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
Suggested reading: