Delhi’s Top Five Artificial Jewellery Markets Every Fashion Enthusiast Should Explore

DELHI is home to various thrift shopping markets, best food spots, top hangout places, top artificial jewellery markets and more. Diamonds might be a girl’s best friend, but an artificial jewellery might be a statement piece for their closet. You just need four to five artificial jewellery pieces to rock your everyday styling. Artificial jewellery is a game changer for those girls who do not want to wear gold or diamonds everyday.

So if you are an artificial jewellery hoarder, these markets are a must-visit. From chunky earrings, neck pieces, bracelets, and anklets lying in your wardrobe; while you plan on augmenting your collection, here are the top five artificial jewellery markets for every woman.

1. Sarojini Nagar Market