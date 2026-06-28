Majnu Ka Tila: Top 5 Iconic Dishes At Delhi’s Mini Tibet For Every Food Lover

If you are visiting Majnu Ka Tila, you must try laphing. It is a popular street food known for its smooth texture and chilly flavor. If you love spicy food, it will be your next favorite. In MKT, several street vendors near the monastery sell Laphing. There are two categories in laphing, dry laphing and laphing noodle soup.

The dry laphing is made of thick noodles served with several spices and crushed wai-wai for that crunch. Several people said that it reminds them of a Gujarati dish called ‘Khandvi.’ Another variety is laphing noodle soup, made with thin hand-pulled noodles and dipped in a warm spicy broth. Both variety of laphing has their own taste bomb, a must try dish at MKT.

See also: Muslim neighborhood in Delhi transforms from protest site to food hub

2. Thukpa