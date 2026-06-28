Majnu Ka Tila: Top 5 Iconic Dishes At Delhi’s Mini Tibet For Every Food Lover

DELHI’s famous Majnu Ka Tila is considered as ‘Mini Tibet.’ Steaming momos and sizzling Korean barbecues, blueberry cheesecakes and bibimbap, laphing and thentuk—this is what MKT is all about. You will see a hub for Korean, Tibetan, and Japanese culture in MKT. It is not only popular among North campus students but also tourists and Delhites alike. It is one of the most loved places among young generations. Delhi’s MKT is not just a bunch of good food and guest houses, but it also has a plethora of stores selling trending sneaker dupes, clothes, and handicrafts materials.
If you are visiting Majnu Ka Tila, you must try laphing. It is a popular street food known for its smooth texture and chilly flavor. If you love spicy food, it will be your next favorite. In MKT, several street vendors near the monastery sell Laphing. There are two categories in laphing, dry laphing and laphing noodle soup.
The dry laphing is made of thick noodles served with several spices and crushed wai-wai for that crunch. Several people said that it reminds them of a Gujarati dish called ‘Khandvi.’ Another variety is laphing noodle soup, made with thin hand-pulled noodles and dipped in a warm spicy broth. Both variety of laphing has their own taste bomb, a must try dish at MKT.
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No visit to Majnu Ka Tila is complete without trying Thukpa. It is a wholesome Tibetan noodle soup, you will find in both veg and non-veg. Thukpa is essentially a dish of Darjeeling but finds its roots in Tibetan cuisine, filled with warm flavorful broth. This soup is combined with assorted vegetables, hand-pulled noodles, and your choice of meat, making it a flavorful dish. It’s the perfect comfort food, especially on a chilly winter evening.
Momos are one of the favorite foods among the younger generation. Another variety of momos is ‘Jhol Momos’ that you will find in Delhi’s mini Tibet. The word Jhol means “gravy” or “soup,” making this dish a perfect blend of texture and taste. This dish is served in different ways, such as saucy momos, tandoori momos, and fried momos. It is a Nepali soup consisting of a vegetable broth, known as jhol achar. It also contains sesame seeds, chillies, cumin, tomatoes, and a lot of coriander.
A 10/10 recommendation for your visit to the Majnu Ka Tila. Are you also a fan of authentic & zesty Korean cuisine? If yes, then you will love this dish. Yache Kimbap is a vegetable rice roll filled with different types of spices. Kimbap is popularly known as a balanced meal with protein, vegetables, and carbs. Yache Kimbap looks like sushi, but has a lot of different tastes. This particular dish contains cheese, spicy cooked squid, kimchi, luncheon meat, pork cutlet, pepper, or spicy tuna.
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AMA Cafe at Majnu Ka Tila needs no introduction. It is one of the most hyped places at MKT for all the right reasons. This cafe offers a range of coffee and tea pairings that will not disappoint you. AMA cafe's breakfast menu is not only delicious, but also fulfilling. They use organic ingredients and bake their own breads and cakes, which is loved by almost every generation. One of the most popular food combos include Double Chocolate Pancake with the AMA Tea, which is a black tea with a hint of vanilla and cinnamon. When you visit MKT, don’t forget to try AMA’s pancakes with chocolate syrup, a food heaven.
If you want to visit Delhi’s small Tibet, you can take the Delhi metro. Nearest metro station for reaching Majnu Ka Tila is Vidhan Sabha Metro Station on the Yellow Line. From there, you can easily take a short auto-rickshaw or cycle rickshaw ride to complete your food cravings.
MKT is connected by a single, golden red monastery at its center. If you visit during afternoon hours, you will get to experience their daily pooja/prayers with a gong. The monastery at Majnu Ka Tila was initially a refugee spot for Tibetans and now stands tall as their religious center. There are also two other Buddha temples, which are a must visit.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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