Indian Label KGL Presents a Collection Inspired by Memory and Dreams in Moscow

Bold primary colors – red, blue and yellow – in the spirit of pop art, and blazers that look as though they have been assembled from two different jackets: this was how India appeared at Moscow Fashion Week, which wrapped up in early October. The new collection by KGL, titled Arc Echo, was presented by Kanika Goyal, whose designs are worn by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Moscow Fashion Week is the largest event showcasing emerging fashion: new names appear every season, while independent brands from around the world gain the attention of the press, buyers and the public. This season, more than 350 designers from Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America presented their collections. Following New York, London and Milan on the fashion calendar, Moscow provides a runway for a new generation of designers who bring local roots together with global trends.

Arc Echo was part of one of the season’s busiest fashion events: more than 350 designers from Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America and North America presented new collections at Moscow Fashion Week. Moscow has become a leading international platform for emerging fashion and independent designers, opening up opportunities to enter new markets and attract the attention of the international press, influencers and buyers.