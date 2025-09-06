Golden Kalash worth Rs 1 Cr stolen from Red Fort during Jain religious event; suspect identified

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) In a major security breach at Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex, a golden, jewel-encrusted ceremonial Kalash (sacred vessel) worth nearly Rs 1 crore was stolen during a Jain religious event.

The Kalash, made with around 760 grams of gold and adorned with approximately 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, was reportedly used for daily prayers by prominent businessman Sudhir Jain, who brought it to the venue every day.

The theft occurred earlier this week during a religious event being held inside the Red Fort.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the ceremony called 'Daslakshan Mahaparv' at the historic Red Fort, as a special guest.

According to police reports, the theft took place amid the hustle and bustle of the welcome arrangements for the dignitary. When the ceremonial activities resumed, the Kalash was found missing from the stage.

Delhi Police has recovered CCTV footage from various cameras in which the accused has been seen. Police confirmed that in the CCTV footage the accused was seen lifting a black coloured bag. Police added that CCTV footage captured the movements of the suspicious individual during the event. Officials say that the suspect has been identified and a breakthrough in the case is expected soon as teams have been formed to nab the accused, with an arrest likely in the coming days.