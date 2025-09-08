Ganesh Visarjan violence: 20 detained, tension prevails in Karnataka's Maddur

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 8: Tension prevailed in Maddur town of Mandya district in Karnataka on Monday in connection with the incident of stone-pelting during a Ganesha procession. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and the police have detained more than 20 people in connection with it. Six persons were injured in the incident.

According to the police, stone-pelting was reported from the Ram-Rahim Nagar locality of Maddur town. Locals alleged that the stone-pelting suddenly began from the mosque and from the terraces of houses in the area, leading to chaos. Devotees and Hindu activists strongly condemned the act.

The police quickly brought the situation under control and prevented the escalation of violence in the region.

Devotees and Hindu activists staged a protest, expressing outrage against the violence and alleging that the police had assaulted those participating in the procession. The protestors raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded action against the culprits.