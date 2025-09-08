Festival

Ganesh Visarjan violence: 20 detained, tension prevails in Karnataka's Maddur
Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 8: Tension prevailed in Maddur town of Mandya district in Karnataka on Monday in connection with the incident of stone-pelting during a Ganesha procession. The incident occurred on Sunday night, and the police have detained more than 20 people in connection with it. Six persons were injured in the incident.

According to the police, stone-pelting was reported from the Ram-Rahim Nagar locality of Maddur town. Locals alleged that the stone-pelting suddenly began from the mosque and from the terraces of houses in the area, leading to chaos. Devotees and Hindu activists strongly condemned the act.

The police quickly brought the situation under control and prevented the escalation of violence in the region.

Devotees and Hindu activists staged a protest, expressing outrage against the violence and alleging that the police had assaulted those participating in the procession. The protestors raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and demanded action against the culprits.

Local residents stated that the devotees were asked to switch off the music while passing in front of the mosque and were also told to complete the immersion earlier than scheduled. Despite complying with the orders by stopping the music and proceeding with the procession, the lights near the mosque suddenly went off, and stone-pelting began against the participants.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the police detained 20 people by midnight and arranged tight security measures in the region. More details are yet to emerge regarding further developments.

It can be recalled that last year, incidents of violence and rioting were reported from Nagamangala town of Mandya district during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. It was alleged that a group of people from a particular community attacked a peaceful Ganesh immersion procession with swords and knives in Nagamangala. The mob allegedly threw petrol bombs, looted shops, and set them on fire, all in front of the police.

The BJP had formed a fact-finding committee that authenticated these charges, and the party's state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra had demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

He had further slammed the government, claiming that Hindus were being attacked, and even though these incidents happen right in front of the police, they remain passive. He alleged that the government’s failure to grant full authority to the police was the reason for their inaction.

