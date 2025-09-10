Tuticorin to host premier ocean sports festival ‘Kadal Kondattam’ from Sep 12-14

Tuticorin, Sep 10: ‘Kadal Kondattam 2025’, one of the country’s most exciting ocean sports festivals, is set to make waves in the coastal city of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, from September 12 to 14.

The festival will showcase a blend of adrenaline-pumping ocean sports, international participation, and the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu, creating a one-of-a-kind celebration of the ocean. The competitions will be spread across five main disciplines – Stand-Up Paddling (SUP), Kiteboarding, Kitesurfing, Kayaking, and the Beach Obstacle Race.

Organised by Aqua Outback, under the leadership of former National Kiteboarding Champion Arjun Motha, and supported by the Tamil Nadu Tourism and Government of Tamil Nadu, the festival will highlight the nation’s growing prominence in ocean-based sports.

With the tagline “Where Ocean Adventure Meets Tamil Heritage,” the event seeks to position Tamil Nadu as the country’s premier destination for multi- water (ocean) sports while showcasing India’s capability to host large-scale international sporting festivals.