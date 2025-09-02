TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas

Chennai, Sep 2: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal in the coming days, a development that is expected to influence weather patterns across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining regions.

According to the RMC, changes in wind patterns are likely to bring light to moderate rain to isolated places in northern and southern Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in some districts. The weather office has further cautioned that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal levels over the next five days.

Moderate rainfall is forecast in parts of the state until September 7.

In Chennai and its suburbs, skies are likely to remain partly cloudy. The city may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at isolated locations.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely range between 26 and 27 degrees.