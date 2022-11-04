'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer gives a glimpse of the epic world of Pandora

"The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live," Weaver told Variety at a screening for her film "The Good House." "It's very much based on (James Cameron's) family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children."

Franchise newcomers include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement.

The trailer has no shortage of visually stunning ocean footage, which doubles to show off the impressive breath-holding skills of the film's cast, who trained with specialists to be able to shoot extended takes of scenes underwater without coming to the surface for air.

In an interview earlier this year, Saldana revealed her record for holding her breath underwater was five minutes.

Just like 2009's 'Avatar', Cameron is writing, producing, and editing 'Avatar: The Way of Water', in addition to directing. Jon Landau and Peter M. Tobyansen produce.

The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

