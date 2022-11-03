Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine’s Nuclear Plant Threatened with Shelling in the Area

Russia said Thursday that it prevented a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, according to a senior Russian official.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev blamed the shelling of the nuclear plant on Ukrainian forces, saying they are using “Western weapons which could lead to a global catastrophe.”

Patrushev’s statement comes after Ukraine’s general staff said earlier Russian attacks targeted large areas of the country with heavy shelling, damaging infrastructure and energy supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.

The plant in southern Ukraine has been disconnected, officials said, with damage to high voltage lines leaving it reliant on diesel generators, Ukrainian generation company Energoatom said.

“The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas,” Ukraine’s general staff said on Thursday.

Both sides deny the others’ claims. However, heavy fighting is reported in eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, according to reports, and Russian strikes were reported in Kriviy Rih, in central Ukraine, and in Sumy and Kharkiv, in the northeast.

On Thursday, the G-7 group of democratic countries will meet in the western German city of Muenster for two days to discuss how to best coordinate and continue providing support for Ukraine. The meeting comes as the new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure cause widespread power cuts, according to reports.