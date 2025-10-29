How to Invest in Mutual Funds with Low Expense Ratios

By Abdul Kadir

Investing in mutual funds is one of the most effective ways for Indian investors to build wealth over time. However, selecting the right mutual fund involves more than just picking schemes with good past performance. One crucial factor to consider is the expense ratio, which directly impacts the overall return on your investment.

In this article, we will explore how to invest in mutual funds focusing on schemes with low expense ratios. Additionally, we will discuss the importance of using an MF return calculator to estimate potential gains and make informed decisions.

Understanding mutual funds and expense ratios

Mutual funds are pooled investment vehicles managed by professional fund managers. They collect money from multiple investors and invest in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other securities. The fund manager charges a fee for managing the investments, known as the expense ratio. This fee is expressed as a percentage of the fund’s assets under management (AUM).

Expense ratios typically range between 0.5% and 2.5% per annum. Lower expense ratios mean that less money is deducted from your investment, which can significantly improve your net returns over the long term. Given that mutual fund returns compound over time, even a small difference in the expense ratio can have a big impact.

The importance of low expense ratios in mutual fund investments



Expense ratios act as a drag on your overall returns. For instance, a fund with an annual return of 12% but an expense ratio of 2% offers a net return of approximately 10%. Another fund with a similar gross return but an expense ratio of just 1% will deliver around 11%. Over 10 or 20 years, this difference accumulates substantially.



Low expense ratio funds allow investors to retain more of their earnings. They also reflect operational efficiency and a fund house’s ability to manage costs effectively. This is especially critical for retail investors in India who have limited capital and seek to optimise every rupee invested.