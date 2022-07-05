CCPA stipulates that hotels or restaurants shall not add service charges

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued guidelines for preventing unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights regarding hotels and restaurants levying service charges, stating that the consumer may lodge a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) against such practice.

The guidelines issued by the CCPA stipulate that hotels or restaurants shall not add service charges automatically or by default to the food bill.

"No collection of service charge shall be done by any other name. No hotel or restaurant shall force a consumer to pay the service charge and shall inform the consumer that the service charge is voluntary/optional and at the consumer's discretion.

"No restriction on entry or provision of services based on a collection of service charge shall be imposed on consumers. The service charge shall not be collected by adding it along with the food bill and levying GST on the total amount."