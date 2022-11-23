Happy World Espresso Day to all Coffee lovers!

Espresso originated in Italy, appreciated and embraced by countries all over the world. Enjoy a cup of delicious strong and aromatic espresso on November 23 as we celebrate World Espresso Day!

Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots served in a demitasse and is the base for many coffee drinks. A good espresso always comes with an unmistakable appearance, intense fragrance, rich aroma, full-bodied and aromatic.