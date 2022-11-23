Food

Happy World Espresso Day to all Coffee lovers!

Espresso originated in Italy, appreciated and embraced by countries all over the world. Enjoy a cup of delicious strong and aromatic espresso on November 23 as we celebrate World Espresso Day!
Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots served in a demitasse and is the base for many coffee drinks. (Representative Image)
Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots served in a demitasse and is the base for many coffee drinks. (Representative Image)IANS
NewsGram Desk

Espresso originated in Italy, appreciated and embraced by countries all over the world. Enjoy a cup of delicious strong and aromatic espresso on November 23 as we celebrate World Espresso Day!

Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots served in a demitasse and is the base for many coffee drinks. A good espresso always comes with an unmistakable appearance, intense fragrance, rich aroma, full-bodied and aromatic.

Here are some interesting Espresso recipes curated by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India:

Irish Coffee IB (ice blended)

Strong frozen espresso coffee you should try making at home. It's a tasty, delicious, and very simple recipe, and can be tried with alcohol.

Ingredients

  • 60ml Espresso shot

  • 100ml sweetened cream

  • 20ml Irish flavor

  • 1 small Cadbury bar

  • 4-6 ice cubes

  • Whipped cream for garnish

Directions

  • Brew espresso using darker roasts like puro gusto or gusto crema.

  • In a blender add all the ingredients with fresh espresso and blend it smoothly.

  • Pour it into the glass and garnish with whipped cream. Enjoy!

  • You can replace the Irish flavor with 30ml of Irish whiskey.

House blend Lemonade

Surprise your friends and colleagues with your favorite blend. This espresso lemonade is refreshing, flavourful, easy to make, and with an amazing aroma.

Ingredients

  • 45ml Espresso shot

  • 20ml Simple syrup

  • 15ml Lemon juice

  • 100ml water

  • 4-6 ice cubes

  • 2 slices of lemon for garnish

Directions

  • Brew espresso using a medium roast blend, and remove crema.

  • Put all 3 ingredients into a cocktail shaker including ice cubes and shake it well.

  • Pour it into a chilled pilsner, top it with extra ice cubes and garnish with lemon slices.

  • Enjoy your refreshing house-blend lemonade.

Espresso Mocha Smoothie

This coffee is the perfect combination of freshly brewed espresso and chocolate. You'll love the sweetness of chocolate and the strong coffee flavor with the richness of whipped cream on top.

Ingredients

  • 45ml Espresso shot

  • 100ml almond milk

  • 1 banana, frozen

  • 1 scoop of chocolate powder

  • 2-4 ice cubes

  • whipped cream

Directions

  • Brew espresso using a medium roast blend, and cool it down.

  • Put all ingredients into a blender and mix until smooth.

  • Serve in a glass and garnish with whipped cream.

  • Add additional toppings of your choice, Enjoy!

Roasted Almond Mocha

This espresso-based hot coffee is magical! It's nutty, chocolaty, delicious, and must-try coffee. It's pure vegan coffee.

Ingredients

  • 45ml Espresso shot

  • 15ml Dark Chocolate Syrup

  • 150ml almond milk

  • Roasted almond flakes for garnish

  • Whipped Cream to topping

Directions

  • Extract freshly brew espresso into your favorite mug.

  • Add dark chocolate and mix well with espresso.

  • Steam and froth almond milk and pour it into espresso.

  • Top it with whipped cream and roasted almond flakes.

  • Garnish with some more dark chocolate sauce, and enjoy!

Cardamom Vanilla Latte

This Indian chai-inspired espresso coffee is aromatic, easy-to-make hot drink at home using capsule pod espresso with steamed milk.

Ingredients

  • 30ml Espresso shot

  • 150ml milk

  • 15ml vanilla flavor

  • Small pinch of cardamom

  • Dash of cinnamon

  • Whipped cream from garnish (optional)

Directions

  • Extract freshly brew espresso into your favorite ceramic cup.

  • Add a pinch of cardamom and a dash of cinnamon into a cup, and mix well with espresso.

  • Steam and froth milk and pour it into espresso making some latte art.

  • For creamier options, top it with whipped cream. Enjoy! (KB/IANS)

coffee
espresso
coffee lovers
Happy World Espresso Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com