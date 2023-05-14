Easy & Refreshing Cocktail Recipes





FRENCH 75



The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.



Ingredients:



40 ml Hennessy Hennessy Very Special



15 ml Simple syrup



25 ml Fresh Lemon Juice



1 Top with sparkling wine or champagne



1 Lemon Twist



Method:



Build directly into a flute glass



Top with Champagne & garnish with a lemon twist.



A LONG NIGHT IN MADRID



A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.



Ingredients:



40 ml Hennessy Very Special



25 ml Madeira



8 ml grade A maple syrup



4 dashes Angostura bitters



1 egg white



1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate



Method:



Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.



Then add ice and shake to chill.



Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.



CHANDON STATE OF MIND



A Fruity and Perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China



Ingredients:



Chandon Brut 150ml



Lychee Juice 30ml



Ginger Syrup 7ml



Lime Juice 5ml



Orange Blossom Water a spray



Orange Peel Twist for garnish



Fresh Basil for garnish



Edible Flower for garnish



Method:



Chill over ice, Lychee, Ginger, Lime and Orange Blossom.



Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.



LA FAVORITE



ngredients:



110ml Benedictine



15ml Lemon Juice



15ml Honey Syrup



75ml Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial



Method:



Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.



Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne



IMPERIAL 1869



Ingredients:



5ml Agave Syrup



2 Dashes Grapefruit Bitters



1 Dash Orange Flower Water



100ml Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne



Method:



Pour all the ingredients into the coupe glass and top with Champagne.



Garnish with edible flowers.







THE MACALLAN GARDEN OF LEGACY



The Macallan Garden of Legacy pays homage to The Macallan's distilling heritage, and features Double Cask 12 Years Old, a dash of pink grapefruit juice, sugar syrup and sea salt.



Ingredients:



40ml The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old



30ml Pink Grapefruit juice



10ml Sugar syrup



Pinch of sea salt



Soda or tonic



Pink grapefruit wedge



Method:



Add all ingredients into the glass & top up with soda or tonic



Garnish with a Pink Grapefruit Wedge [IANS/JS]





