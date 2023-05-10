A relaxing Mother's Day getaway

Rajasthan, India



A soulful trip through the state of Rajasthan takes you back in time and you experience the true hospitality of this Rajputana state. Start your drive from Jaipur and drive through the big and small cities making your way to Jaisalmer. End your drive with a few days in the city of Lakes-Udaipur. With delicious food, beautiful palaces, luxurious stays, loads of shopping opportunities and local Rajasthani culture - there is no wonder that Rajasthan is famous the world over.



Highway 1, USA



Take a scenic drive through the coast of California up to Seattle! Bonus if you rent out a convertible. Highway 1 or the Pacific Coast Highway runs all the way from Southern California and connects further up to Oregon and Washington. You can do a scenic short drive or the longer route till Portland or Seattle. With a tonne of stops along the way, from big cities to quaint beach towns this one is sure to be a mix of it all!



Additionally, one can also check out some peaceful and picturesque destinations which promise to make for the perfect getaway -- a relaxing, rejuvenating, and memorable experience.



Moonstone Hammock in Shelu, Karjat



The stunning and serene location of Moonstone Hammock offers a range of exciting amenities that will make your mom feel special and appreciated. Whether you want to watch the sunrise from our river-facing deck, or explore the natural surroundings on a sunset kayaking cruise we have got you covered. If your mom is in the mood for some solo fun, she can enjoy a refreshing swim in the pool.



But that's not all. For those who want to take their entertainment to the next level, they also offer Movie under the Stars or Karaoke Nights on Sundays. Let your mom sing her heart out, under the open sky, with your family members cheering her on. This Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate the selfless love and care that mothers shower upon their children. Moonstone Hammock in Karjat, Shelu, is going the extra mile to make the day even more special for all the mothers out there. On May 14, 2023, Sunday, the brand is offering free massages to all mothers who visit the destination. Imagine spending a day relaxing in a serene and peaceful environment, surrounded by lush greenery and indulging in a rejuvenating head/ feet massage to pamper yourself. It's the perfect way to show your appreciation to your mother and make her feel truly special this Mother's Day. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime!



Booking your mom's stay at Moonstone Hammock is easy. Simply visit the website, select your preferred dates, and make the payment. They offer flexible payment options and guarantee a seamless booking experience.



Six Senses Fort Barwara



This Mother's Day, give your mom a weekend of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation in India's newest wellness sanctuary, just a three-hour drive from Jaipur at Six Senses Fort Barwara.



Six Senses Fort Barwara is providing a unique blend of high-tech science and high-touch therapies. Release fear and anxiety and restore a sense of inner peace with Tiger's Eye's full body massage journey that includes healing sound therapy, breathwork, and stretches to tone the nervous system. Explore the royal retreat & emotional hospitality with this five-day reinvigorating experience - Eye of The Tiger.



Wellness sits at the heart of the brand and plays a pivotal role at all Six Senses resorts and spas, and at Fort Barwara, guests can also discover a menu of signature massages, Ayurvedic treatments, nurturing facials, mindfulness practices, and personalized wellness programs based on the preventative principles of Eastern medicine and result-oriented Western influences.



Soothe and enrich your senses to restore a sense of inner peace and well-being to witness the Eye of the Tiger. Gift your mom an Integrated Wellness Experience that includes:



A five-night stay at Six Senses Fort Barwara



Breakfast, lunch, and dinner included



Wildlife Safari Experience, spot the majestic beauty of the Bengal Tiger



Daily 90-minute private spa or wellness session, as per inclusions



Daily group wellness activities including yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions



Sleep tracking for 3 nights



Access to spa wet facilities



Two hours of sacred downtime each day



Price: Rs 2,80,250 plus taxes, for five nights on single occupancy







Brij Villa Dalhousie, is the perfect getaway this summer



Brij Villa is a beautiful abode located amid peaceful surroundings in Dalhousie that offers an unparalleled blend of luxurious comfort and adventure. It is an elegant, vintage-style property built over 150 years ago by the then Lt. General of the British Army, that is perfect for honeymooners, family, and leisure travellers looking for a perfect memorable getaway in the hills.



Situated on the high peaks of Moti Tiba, the heritage resort, with colonial interiors, offers two different categories of rooms -- Classic Rooms and Imperial Rooms. The accommodation is a perfect amalgamation of regal interiors and comfortable living. They come with contemporary amenities, elegant upholstery, carpeted floors, and enthralling wall paintings in rooms that exude understated elegance.



Brij Hotels' properties are strategically located in close proximity to exciting tourist spots. Home to several colonial-era masonries and buildings, the guests at Brij Villa Dallhousie can enjoy the breathtaking, panoramic views of nature and lakes along with a plethora of unique and beautiful tourist attractions like Chamera Lake, Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary, Dalhousie Mall Road, Dainkund Peak, and the picturesque town of Khajjiar.



Brij Villa, the finest heritage resort in Dalhousie, also offers numerous engaging activities and immersive experiences for a delightful stay. The guests can enjoy a cookery session to learn the traditional Himachali recipes, try their hands at the wood painting art of Dalhousie, enjoy picnic and boating at Chamera Lake, venture on guided nature walks, and savour the evening bonfire with customised menu.



Address: Silverton Estate, Above Circuit House, Moti Tiba, Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh 176304



Phone Number: +91 95 8050 5872



Cost per night: Classic room starts at approx Rs 7,999 + taxes; Imperial room starts at approx Rs 12,999 + taxes. [IANS/JS]

