5 must try Korean food you can make at home

Thanks to the delectable foods that appear in K-dramas, Korean food is a rage. The meals, which are well-known for their savoury flavour and thick texture, are simple to make at home. While some do require lengthy and difficult cooking procedures, others do require difficult-to-find ingredients. However, you may prepare these five simple dishes at home and enjoy them. Although the majority need some form of non-vegetarian filling to go with them, vegetarian alternatives are available.



BIBIMBAP



The Korean dinner in its entirety. This Korean mixed rice contains rice, vegetables, beef, and more. It makes for a delicious and satisfying dinner. Start with making the unique sauce, then marinade and cook the meat. Next, prepare the vegetables and a sunny side up. Then, simply combine everything in a dish of rice. A mixture of rice, meat, and various vegetables is known as bibimbap. The dish can be prepared as you choose because it is so straightforward. It tastes just as good in a vegetarian version.