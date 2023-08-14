New Menus To Try Out

Amiel Gourmet

Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine in Bengaluru, embraces the season by introducing delectable monsoon specialties while employing locally-sourced seasonal produce. Anticipate a thoughtfully curated array of soul-satiating French delicacies this August, meticulously crafted by the Executive Chef, Amiel Guerin, available for both lunch and dinner.

Whether it’s a comforting bowl of French Onion Soup accompanied by Gruyère Cheese and freshly baked in-house Sourdough; a vibrantly plated Risotto Vert made with a sublime blend of Arborio rice with spinach puree and topped with shaved parmesan and almonds; or Tarte a l'oignon, a warm flaky tart perfected with caramelised onion and sour cream, the monsoon specials assures a soulful yet flavourful dining experience.

Additionally, expect quintessential classics such as the timeless Duck Confit with Chef Amiel’s orange glaze twist or the succulent Lamb Bourguignon, a Burgundy special red wine braised lamb, leaving a truly satisfying impression on the palate.

No monsoon experience would be complete without a heartwarming serving of Homemade Hot Chocolate available on this special menu while sweet encounters include the all-time favourite Creme Brulee infused with Madagascar vanilla.

Availability: Until the end of August 2023

Location: Sahakaranagar Outlet

Phone: +91 88844 41259

Price: Rs. 3000 plus tax average for two



Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru's pioneering gin and tonic bar celebrated for its dedication to local sourcing and sustainability, introduces the Son of a Bun, Burger Menu curated by Chef Chirag Makwana.

The Toast & Tonic Burger Menu showcases a range of distinctive choices that guide diners through India's diverse flavors. From the Young Jackfruit Burger, a vegetarian sensation akin to pulled pork, to the Khasi Pork Burger, inspired by Chef Chirag's Shillong travels, each burger embodies local ingredients and homemade techniques. The Young Jackfruit Burger combines pulled jackfruit in soft bajra buns, accompanied by pickled Bhavnagri chillies and local Manchego cheese. The Khasi Pork Burger, with black sesame paste, bamboo shoots, and Naga chilli aioli, offers harmonious fusion.

The Chicken Burger presents a crispy rice flake-coated patty infused with spices, served on a ragi bun with sriracha aioli and peppery rocket. Seafood lovers relish the Soft Shell Crab Burger, featuring Bhimavaram-sourced crab, Ishka farms capers, and sweet potato fries. Fish enthusiasts delight in the Bhetki Burger, marinated kasundi mustard Bhetki fish on a herbed bun with curry mayo, star fruit, and banana chips. The Lamb Burger combines harissa-spiced lamb, balsamic onions, sesame garlic spread, and Egyptian dukkah spiced potato wedges.

Chef Chirag Makwana's menu brilliantly highlights Indian ingredients and flavors, echoing freshness and sustainability. Toast & Tonic's Burger Menu promises to enthrall taste buds, creating excitement among food aficionados.

Contact Number: +91 99455 65483

Address: Toast & Tonic - 14/1, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025



Grains & Greens at L&S Bistro, Intercontinental Marine Drive

A plant-powered menu with sustainability at its core. With the launch of this menu, L&S Bistro aims to bring mindful food options to the forefront where millets, seeds, greens, and plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy take centre stage. A part of the brand's continuous endeavour to support the growing appetite for sustainable dining.

L&S Bistro is the all-day restaurant and pizzeria at the InterContinental Marine Drive serving European and Asian comfort classics, local Indian specialities, gluten-free options, a dedicated vegan selection, pizzas, and contemporary dishes with Middle Eastern influences.

Dates: Grains & Greens menu available from 4th Aug to 13th Aug, 2023



The Tigress Resort and Spa in Ranthambore

Experience the exquisite flavors of The Tigress Resort's meticulously prepared smoked salmon dish, available for just Rs 600. Delight in the rich, smoky nuances of the salmon, expertly crafted to perfection by the brand's culinary team.

Whether you're a seafood aficionado or looking to explore new gastronomic experiences, The Tigress Resort's smoked salmon promises to be a savory highlight of your visit. Don't miss the chance to savor this culinary masterpiece amidst the luxurious surroundings of The Tigress Resort and Spa

The most loved menu is back - Unlimited dim sum and sushi at Taki Taki

Taki Taki, the renowned Japanese and Pan-Asian restaurant, is delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of their famous lunch menu: Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi. Taki Taki is once again ready to enthrall patrons with an exceptional dining experience featuring an array of delectable delicacies.

Known for its unwavering commitment to using premium quality ingredients and offering authentic flavors, Taki Taki has become the go-to destination for connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary culinary journey.

The restaurant boasts an impressive selection of dim sum options, including Edamame Truffle, Crystal Vegetable, Asparagus and Corn, Chicken Sui Mai, Prawn Petit and Herbs, and Chicken Gyoza, among others.

Stepping into Taki Taki is not just a culinary experience; it is an immersion into a world of sleek and stylish design elements that perfectly complement the restaurant's exquisite menu. With over 25 options to choose from, the extensive menu ensures that every diner's preferences are catered to, making it an ideal spot for a delightful date or a joyous lunch with friends. And the menu is absolutely perfect for this rainy season.

The highlight of the Unlimited Dim Sum and Sushi offer is that diners can indulge in as many servings as they desire, allowing them to explore a myriad of flavors and combinations.

Priced at: Rs 999++ for Unlimited Dim sum, Rs 1499++ for Unlimited Sushi, Rs 1599++ for Unlimited Dim sum and Sushi

Available - Monday to Saturday

Time - 12 pm - 4 pm

Address - World Crest, Unit no.1A & 1B, Lodha, Upper Worli, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

For reservations - +91 7400491480