Celebrating whisky innovation

This year, The House of Suntory, the Founding House of Japanese Whisky, celebrates its 100th anniversary of whisky innovation: a major milestone not only for Suntory’s history but for Japanese spirits culture. In honor of its centennial, it unveiled limited-edition whiskies in Mumbai, India, that showcase the unparalleled Japanese craftsmanship synonymous with Suntory’s whisky distilleries and their art of meticulous blending.

The centennial was celebrated with the launch of the limited-edition Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara and Hibiki Japanese Harmony in centennial packaging at an event held in Mumbai, India, hosted by Vir Sanghvi, the renowned journalist, author and columnist. At the heart of this 100th anniversary celebration was the exclusive "first pour" experience, where 60 distinguished culture shapers came together to witness the inaugural pour of the specially crafted Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara in India. The event also witnessed the presence of celebrities such as Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin, adding an extra touch of glamour to this memorable occasion.

The Yamazaki 18-Year-Old Mizunara comprises of meticulously selected malt whiskies all aged for a minimum of 18 years in solely Mizunara casks, providing a rare, elegant Japanese character. The Hibiki Japanese Harmony pays tribute to The House of Suntory’s unique design approach, featuring motifs of snow, moon and flowers representing Japan’s changing seasons. The design wraps around the 24-faceted bottle - representing 24 hours in a day, making it a meaningful collector's item.

Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director, Beam Suntory India remarked, “Hibiki and Yamazaki whiskies embody a rich legacy passed down through generations. Introducing these exclusive limited editions as a pivotal part of this momentous milestone is not just a reflection of our relentless pursuit of quality but a celebration of the very essence of the Japanese craft. Each bottle stands as a testament to the craftsmanship embedded in our history, symbolizing the culmination of generations of dedication and expertise.”