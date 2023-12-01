Bahrain to host 9th UNWTO’s World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

The news was unveiled on the sidelines of the 8th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, held in the picturesque city of San Sebastian, Spain. The announcement not only marks a significant milestone for Bahrain but also showcases the nation's commitment to fostering international collaboration in the realm of gastronomy and tourism.

Bahrain, with its captivating blend of tradition and modernity, is poised to leverage the World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in 2024 as a catalyst for promoting responsible agricultural practices. The event aims to highlight the importance of nurturing local communities while preserving Bahrain's rich heritage and traditions. Scheduled to take place at Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, the forum promises a diverse array of engaging activities.

One of the highlights of the forum will be visits to local producers, providing participants with a firsthand experience of Bahrain's vibrant culinary landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in culinary classes, immersing themselves in the kingdom's gourmet excellence rooted in its historical legacy. This unique combination of cultural immersion and gastronomic exploration is anticipated to make the 9th UNWTO’s World Forum on Gastronomy in Bahrain an unforgettable experience for participants from around the globe.

The year 2024 is poised to be a transformative period for Bahrain's tourism sector, and the hosting of the World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism plays a crucial role in the kingdom's primary vision. The forum is expected to draw attention to Bahrain's unique position as a destination that offers a multifaceted and all-encompassing travel experience. IANS/KB