Eating together in humans and bonobos

Eating together:- Food plays a major role in our world. We celebrate by eating food together. We enjoy good food. And we cook for other people to do something good for them. Eating together also plays a central role in the animal world. In their research, researchers Barbara Fruth and Britta Renner from the Cluster of Excellence Collective Behaviour at the University of Konstanz are investigating how humans and bonobos (great apes) eat and what food intake has to do with social behaviour.

They report on their research findings in the podcast "Exzellent erklärt" - a joint podcast project of the 57 Clusters of Excellence that are funded as part of the Excellence Strategy of the German federal and state governments.



Eating together creates a shared social identity

"When we deal with nutrition in our society, we always look at what happens to the food 'after the mouth'. Does it make us ill, is it good for us? How does it affect our biology and physiology?" says Britta Renner, spokesperson for the Cluster of Excellence Collective Behaviour. However, the Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Konstanz and her research group are looking at what happens "before the mouth", i.e. the social processes at the table. "When we place shared food in the centre and eat from a shared plate, we see positive effects on social identity: we actually feel closer to each other afterwards," says Britta Renner, summarising the research results to date.



While humans enjoy sharing food, this is rarely the case with bonobos, as Barbara Fruth, group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, has observed. She says: "As a rule, the giving of food follows certain traditions. Certain begging behaviour is expected. Then food can be given or taken. It is also very rare for bonobos to give food voluntarily."