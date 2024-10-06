Nutrition Assistance Programs Create a Stronger, More Secure Food Economy

Secure Food Economy:-Increasing access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables through nutrition assistance programs not only improves the health of those in the programs — it can also better shield West Virginia from outside forces that would disrupt supply chains, according to a West Virginia University food security expert.

WVU Extension’s Kids Market @ The Store uses grant funding to pay farmers to supply children with fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. Produce prescription programs, like FARMacy, pay farmers to supply food for people living with health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease. SNAP Stretch increases the buying power of SNAP recipients at local farmers markets and farm stands.

Kristin McCartney, a registered dietician and SNAP-Ed coordinator for the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program, says while these programs initially assist their low-income participants, the funds wind up strengthening our local food supply chain.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters as well as the looming East Coast port strike, show how fragile our international supply chain can be. With locally produced foods, we don’t have the same worries about disruptions.

“Programs like Kids Market @ The Store and FARMacy provide farmers with a steady paycheck. This allows them to expand their operations. Our partnering farmers have expanded their acreage, built greenhouses, purchased new equipment and hired more workers with the funds they’ve received from nutrition assistance programs. This creates a stronger food economy for everyone.

“These programs also create new consumers for locally grown foods. Low-income families won’t spend money on food they worry will go to waste. Providing fruits and vegetables at no cost removes this worry. Families learn to love these foods — and continue to purchase them after the programs have ended.

"Initiatives like SNAP Stretch encourage SNAP recipients to spend their benefits at local farmers markets and farm stands. This takes money that would have otherwise gone to big box stores and funnels it to local producers.