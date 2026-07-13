FIFA-Trump World Cup Controversy: Only 1 out of 18 Officials Cleared USA’S Red Card Reversal

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 has given us few controversies so far but the biggest one yet was the decision that was made by the governing body on reversing United States striker Folarin Balogun’s red card, which he received against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32 match. Balogun was supposed to miss the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

However, US President Donald Trump’s one call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino was enough to lift a one-match suspension on Balogun. Infantino went to the governing body “independently” to suspend Balogun’s suspension.

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FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee Split Over Balogun’s Suspension

According to the reports, there were 18 members part of FIFA’s disciplinary committee and only 1 out of the 18 members decided to clear Balogun’s suspension. The other 17 members weren’t even consulted. The one who reversed the decision was the chairman of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, Mohammad Al-Kamali.

Such matters are resolved by a panel with Jorge Palacio and with one of the other 17 members. For precedent-setting cases, the decisions are made by a three-person panel. But only Al-Kamali cleared Balogun’s suspension which is very odd. Such steps are very common in high-profile cases or else the sole arbiter handles or hears the case.

The controversy reached out to the European lawmakers and football bodies who pushed back heavily. UEFA even described the decision as “incomprehensible,” and then a complaint was forwarded to the International Olympic Committee’s ethics investigators to look into Gianni Infantino’s conduct.

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Trump’s Intervention Turned a Football Decision Into A Political Matter

FIFA confirmed that it was Trump who asked Infantino to review Balogun’s challenge on Tarik Muharemovic in the Bosnia & Herzegovina match. Later, The US President Donald Trump confirmed his involvement after Balogun was sent-off with a red card.