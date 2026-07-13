FIFA-Trump World Cup Controversy: Only 1 out of 18 Officials Cleared USA’S Red Card Reversal

Key Point:
US President Donald Trumps called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to check on Balogun's red card.
1 out of 18 members of FIFA Disciplinary Committee decide to clear the suspension.
US President Trump told reporters that he only meant to check the foul instead of calling it off while contacting FIFA President.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 has given us few controversies so far but the biggest one yet was the decision that was made by the governing body on reversing United States striker Folarin Balogun’s red card, which he received against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Round of 32 match. Balogun was supposed to miss the Round of 16 match against Belgium.
However, US President Donald Trump’s one call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino was enough to lift a one-match suspension on Balogun. Infantino went to the governing body “independently” to suspend Balogun’s suspension.
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According to the reports, there were 18 members part of FIFA’s disciplinary committee and only 1 out of the 18 members decided to clear Balogun’s suspension. The other 17 members weren’t even consulted. The one who reversed the decision was the chairman of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, Mohammad Al-Kamali.
Such matters are resolved by a panel with Jorge Palacio and with one of the other 17 members. For precedent-setting cases, the decisions are made by a three-person panel. But only Al-Kamali cleared Balogun’s suspension which is very odd. Such steps are very common in high-profile cases or else the sole arbiter handles or hears the case.
The controversy reached out to the European lawmakers and football bodies who pushed back heavily. UEFA even described the decision as “incomprehensible,” and then a complaint was forwarded to the International Olympic Committee’s ethics investigators to look into Gianni Infantino’s conduct.
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FIFA confirmed that it was Trump who asked Infantino to review Balogun’s challenge on Tarik Muharemovic in the Bosnia & Herzegovina match. Later, The US President Donald Trump confirmed his involvement after Balogun was sent-off with a red card.
As per the reports, Trump made three calls to FIFA beginning on Jul 1, 2026 to try securing a reversal on the striker.
He told reporters in the Oval Office, “All I did was ask for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul. I didn’t tell him what to do. I can’t tell him what to do.”
Then on Jul 6, 2026 Trump said that Balogun’s challenge should never have resulted in a dismissal. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “So I saw the play, and I’m a person that loves sports and was a good athlete. I understand sports really well. Really well. That wasn’t foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. You can’t take your foot and properly place it on somebody else’s foot when you’re going full speed. These were two great athletes that got tangled up. [...] If he punched him in the face, if he did something wrong. I’d feel differently.”
The calls from the referee could’ve gone either ways, however, Balogun was the only player to be sent-off at this World Cup to have his ban suspended. 14 players have been shown out with a red card and out of these only one got away with the suspension. A bold move that has brought the committee under stress and people will look for an explanation.
[GRT]
(Edited By Harsh Pandey)
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