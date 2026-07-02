Domino's Gives Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Pizzas After Folarin Balogun Gets Red Card at FIFA World Cup 2026: Here’s Why

A RED CARD has turned into a pizza frenzy for thousands of football fans. Domino's has officially launched its promised "Emergency Pizza" campaign after United States striker Folarin Balogun was shown a red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The foul by US Striker triggered the Domino's pre-announced promise to give away around $1 million worth of free pizzas across the country.

The giveaway is not a surprise announcement as the pizza chain had unveiled the campaign weeks before the tournament. They promised that if any player from the US men's national team (USMNT) received a red card during the competition, it would distribute more than 60,000 free medium two-topping "Emergency Pizzas" through its Domino's Rewards programme.

The condition was finally met when Balogun was sent off at the 64th minute of the knockout match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite going down to 10 men, the US secured a 2-0 victory, to seal qualification for the Round of 16.

Domino's had described the promotion as a way to "ease the pain" of seeing a US player receive a red card during the premium football tournament. Instead of disappointment, the company hoped fans would have something to celebrate.

How The Domino's Emergency Pizza Giveaway Works

The offer, however, is not open to everyone. Only fans from the United States who registered on Domino's official website before the June 10 deadline and enrolled in the Domino's Rewards programme are eligible for the giveaway.

According to the Domino's, winners will be selected randomly from the pool of eligible participants and those chosen will receive a free medium two-topping Emergency Pizza. The company announced that the reward must be redeemed within the valid period announced.

The company had launched the campaign in May, well before the FIFA World Cup had even began. The global fast food franchise took the premier football competition as an opportunity for marketing, encouraging football fans to sign up in case the unexpected happened on the field.

Domino's also tied the campaign to exclusive football-themed merchandise created in collaboration with Saturdays Football. Alongside the pizza giveaway, the company introduced limited-edition jerseys, caps, and slides inspired by the tournament.

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