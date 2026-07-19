FIFA World Cup 2026 | Finals | Spain vs Argentina Live Coverage NG Creatives

FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals LIVE Updates: Argentina vs Spain, La Roja Take On The Defending Champions Argentina Tonight

Defending Champions Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, Messi will potentially play his final match for Argentina whereas Yamal will play his first World Cup final at the age of 19 year-old.