FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals LIVE Updates: Argentina vs Spain, La Roja Take On The Defending Champions Argentina Tonight

Argentina and Spain will play the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026 in New Jersey. Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semifinal, while Spain beat France earlier. La Albaceleste wants its fourth title and to be the first team to win two World Cups in a row since Brazil in 1958-62. La Roja wants its second title. Argentina has scored the most goals (19), while Spain has conceded the fewest (just 1). The two teams were meant to meet earlier this year in a game called Finalissima, but it was cancelled due to tensions in Middle East. Now they finally meet, with Spain slightly favored to win.