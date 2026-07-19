Manipur, Mizoram Declare Holiday To Let Students Watch FIFA World Cup Final

IMPHAL/AIZAWL, JULY 19 (IANS) The governments of Manipur and Mizoram have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday to enable students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, reflecting the immense popularity of football in the two Northeastern states, officials said on Sunday.
Spain will take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York–New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, the United States, on Sunday night (local time). The match will be telecast live in India from 12.30 a.m. IST on Monday, July 20.
In Manipur, the Education Department, in an official order, said that, with a view to enabling students across the state to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, scheduled for 0030 hours on July 20, the Governor has approved the closure of all educational institutions on Monday.
According to the order, all schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), or any other recognised board, as well as colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions under the government, aided and unaided sectors, will remain closed on Monday.
In neighbouring Mizoram, the state government has also declared a full holiday for all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, while government offices will function only during the second half of the day, allowing students, employees and the public to watch the World Cup final.
An Office Memorandum issued by the General Administration Department on Sunday said that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions under the state government would remain closed on Monday. The memorandum further stated that all government offices, except banking institutions, would observe a half-day holiday and remain closed during the forenoon. Offices would resume functioning from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A senior Mizoram government official said the decision was taken in view of the widespread public enthusiasm for the FIFA World Cup final, which will be played after midnight in India. The official said football enjoys an unparalleled following in Mizoram, where major international tournaments often draw huge television audiences and community screenings.
The Office Memorandum also directed all Heads of Departments and Offices to ensure that essential and emergency services continue to function without interruption despite the holiday. It stated that suitable arrangements must be made wherever necessary.
Football is among the most popular sports in both Manipur and Mizoram, with the two states having produced several international and national-level footballers who have represented India in major tournaments.
The decision to relax official schedules for the FIFA World Cup final has been widely welcomed by football enthusiasts across the region.
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