If City’s appeal fails, Kogan will be under pressure to take appropriate action. Removing the club’s owners would undoubtedly be the harshest punishment.

Kogan has consistently said that the IFR will not be influenced by political pressure. He reiterated that pont during a recent meeting with a parliamentary committee.

"Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue, Kogan said.

“We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.

"We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us.

“This is the evidence that's been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League and by any judgement that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.

"But in one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so - assuming those circumstances are triggered.

“If we don't act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?"

Forcing a sale would be a major statement of intent