Executives at three Premier League clubs reportedly want Manchester City’s owners to be removed as punishment for breaking financial rules.
City were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018, but have subsequently appealed the verdict.
According to Football Today, Independent Football Regulator (IFR) chair David Kogan has the power to remove directors of a club if they are deemed unsuitable.
Some Premier League executives believe this would be the only credible course of action, particularly given that clubs are funding the regulator through a levy.
If City’s appeal fails, Kogan will be under pressure to take appropriate action. Removing the club’s owners would undoubtedly be the harshest punishment.
Kogan has consistently said that the IFR will not be influenced by political pressure. He reiterated that pont during a recent meeting with a parliamentary committee.
"Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue, Kogan said.
“We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.
"We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us.
“This is the evidence that's been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League and by any judgement that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.
"But in one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so - assuming those circumstances are triggered.
“If we don't act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?"
Section 34 of the Football Governance Act (FGA) allows the IFR to investigate whether an owner meets the required suitability standards around honest, integrity and financial soundness.
The regulator can instruct them to relinquish ownership within a specified period before issuing an ownership removal order if they fail the assessment.
City have maintained their innocence throughout the process and have filed ‘a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence’ in support of all of its positions.
However, if the guilty verdict is ultimately upheld, Sports View argues that a strong case can be made for arguing that City’s owners should be forced to sell the club.
A guilty verdict would show that they cannot be trusted and would no longer pass the IFR’s ownership test. Ultimately, cheating should not be tolerated.
Forcing a sale would also send a message to other owners that they must abide by the rules. Too many clubs in English football currently have questionable owners.
Kogan has already acknowledged that the IFR will lose credibility if it fails to hold City’s owners to account. Following through on his comments will determine how the IFR is perceived in the future.
He has been eager to flex his muscles since taking the IFR role, most recently suggesting he was willing to block clubs from entering FIFA competitions if they harm the domestic game.
Section 45 of the FGA empowers the regulator to specify competitions as prohibited, and then prevent licensed clubs from taking part.
Much like forcing City’s owners to sell the club, barring clubs from competing in FIFA competitions would be a major statement of intent by the IFR.
Developments over the next few months will ultimately highlight whether Kogan does have the stomach for a fight or posturing without substance.
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