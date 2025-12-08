'Sex Offenders for Political Dissidents': Pakistan Reportedly Offers Deal to UK Government

UK's Grooming Gangs

Rauf and Khan were convicted in the widely reported Rochdale grooming-gang cases in 2012. The groups operated from the late 1990s, targeting, grooming and sexually abusing minors across several English towns including Rochdale, Rotherham, Oldham and Telford. They were stripped of their UK citizenship to facilitate deportation, but removal stalled when Pakistan refused to accept them, as many had renounced their Pakistani nationality, creating legal statelessness.

This failure to deport the convicts has fuelled significant political pressure in the UK. The issue has repeatedly resurfaced in domestic debate, with advocacy groups and right-wing figures portraying the stalled deportations as evidence of a flawed immigration system. Public commentary by prominent figures in recent years, like Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk, has intensified the scrutiny. Musk alleged that that grooming gangs victimised “a quarter of a million” children.

For the British government, securing the repatriation of these offenders would represent a tangible political victory after years of deadlock.