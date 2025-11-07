UK Delegation Discusses Gender Justice, Drafting with Legislative Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A delegation from the UK Ministry of Justice discussed gender justice and ease of living initiatives with the Indian Secretary, Legislative Department, as part of an initiative to enhance bilateral cooperation, an official said on Friday.

During the meeting, Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, engaged in a comprehensive discussion with the visitors on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of Law and Justice, said the official in a statement.

The comprehensive discussions, held on Thursday, covered a wide range of subjects including repealing of obsolete laws, the tribunal system, ease of living initiatives, gender justice and training programmes for officers of both countries in the area of legislative drafting.

Both sides also discussed the operational aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, said the statement.