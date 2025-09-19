The Macrons are all Set to Prove France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron is a Woman, Not Transgender, by Presenting ‘Scientific Evidence’ in US Court

Amid ongoing allegations claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife is a man, the couple has taken a strong step to set the record straight once and for all.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron plan to present scientific evidence in a US court to prove that France’s First Lady is indeed a woman. These allegations came from far-right commentator and former communications director of Turning Point USA, Candace Owens.

Candace Owens began spreading the conspiracy theory in 2024, claiming that France’s First Lady is transgender. She alleged that Brigitte Macron was biologically male and transitioned into a woman later in life. The Macrons have strongly dismissed these claims.

Their lawyers stated that the couple will present all the necessary documents in the defamation lawsuit filed against Owens. Tom Clare, lawyer for President Macron and his wife, spoke about the allegations in BBC’s Fame Under Fire podcast.

Tom Clare said Mrs. Macron found the allegations “deeply unsettling” and described them as a “distraction” for President Macron. He explained that the claims have taken a toll on Macron, who is balancing work and family at the same time.

Clare clarified that Macron is not stepping back from his responsibilities. “But just like anybody juggling a career and a family life, when your family is under attack, it wears on you,” Clare said. He added that Macron is not “immune” to such pressure just because he is President of France.

Clare confirmed that scientific expert testimony will prove the allegations against Mrs. Macron are false and misleading. He said the couple is fully determined to set the record straight “both generically and specifically.” When asked if they would present photos of pregnant Brigitte in court, Clare responded that those images do exist and will be presented under proper legal procedures.

The couple married in 2007. Brigitte is 24 years older than Emmanuel. She met him at his high school in Amiens, northern France. She has three children from her previous marriage and seven grandchildren.

The allegations against the 72-year old Brigitte first appeared in 2021 on YouTube, spread by two French bloggers named Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey. The Macrons filed a defamation lawsuit against the bloggers in 2024 and initially won. However, in 2025, a court overturned the ruling on the grounds of freedom of expression.

Lawyer Tom Clare said he investigated Candace Owens to create a profile and explained that she has a “significant audience” that listens to her. Owens has nearly 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

In July 2025, President Macron and his wife sued Owens for defamation. They accused her of making profit by spreading false allegations about the First Lady’s gender identity. Owens released an eight-part podcast series titled ‘Becoming Brigitte’. The Macrons filed the lawsuit in Delaware state court, alleging that Owens used false statements to promote her platform, make money.

President Macron commented on the legal action in August during an interview with the French gossip magazine, Paris Match. He said the allegations made by Owens are “nonsense.” Macron added: “This is someone who knew full well that she had false information and spread it with the aim of causing harm.” [Rh/VS]

