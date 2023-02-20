Macron wants to see Russia defeated but not crushed in Ukraine

Russia is not happy with the comments the French president made in a newspaper interview.

Emmanuel Macron told Le Journal du Dimanche that France wanted to see Russia defeated in Ukraine, but not crushed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the French leader’s comments were “priceless” and showed that the West was talking about regime change in Russia.

Macron also told the newspaper that he did not see an alternative to Russia’s current leader.

“All the options other than Vladimir Putin in the current system seem worse to me,” the French leader told the newspaper.

Russia, led by Putin, invaded Ukraine a year ago.

(SJ/VOA)