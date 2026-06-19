Beware Employment: GTA VI Launch Day Will Be Celebrated As An Official Holiday Declared By A US Company



A number of team members had already informed management of their “unavailability, unreachability, or vacating ‘in Vice City’ for the entire day. So, the company decided not to assert pressure and instead came up with a planned closure.

This does look like a joke but the release of GTA VI is a huge deal and will surely break the internet, as it is already on the brink of becoming the largest entertainment launch in history. Back in 2013, During the release of GTA V where the Rockstar Games garnered over a Billion Dollars in just 24 hours, the game launch literally caused a night curfew as fans were eagerly waiting for the launch. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has openly acknowledged that "a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19," and analysts project the game could move upwards of 20 plus million copies on day one alone. It’s going to be a long-long night for the fans. Yet again.

Burger Motorsports’ decision is a shade on the reality of how big of a phenomenon this has become. The game has already been delayed twice, first it pushed toward a 2025 window to May 2026, then again to the current November 19 date that has been confirmed by the makers. Will there be further delay, we have no idea. The fans' anticipation has become a pressure cooker building for years, the years of waiting have now made players live their adult lives since 2013’s GTA V.

The social media response to Burger Motorsports' announcement has been overwhelmingly warm. Commenters called it a "W company," while one fan perfectly captured the moment with: "We got a GTA 6 holiday before GTA 6." Even employees of the company appeared in the comments celebrating the news.