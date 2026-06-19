Beware Employment: GTA VI Launch Day Will Be Celebrated As An Official Holiday Declared By A US Company

By Gopal Ram Tripathi
In the world of gaming, Grand Theft Auto aka the beloved GTA Franchise has been one of the most successful gaming franchises in history, a game that revolutionized the gaming industry now looks to add a new title to its name with the release of GTA VI. Grand Theft Auto VI has already become the most anticipated game of all time since the trailer's release that shattered records online.
Now after confirming the release date a company in California, US Burger Motorsports has declared a holiday on November 19, 2026 — the release date of Rockstar Games’ GTA VI. The Southern California-based automotive parts manufacturer required just one Instagram post. They are citing an "unprecedented number" of employee scheduling conflicts tied directly to the game's launch.
There was an announcement, a memo was shared publicly on Instagram that got viral across the gaming and business communities. Well, we all know why this isn’t something surprising.
After reviewing multiple employee scheduling conflicts, management has determined that normal business operations may be impacted due to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.
Burger Motorsports, Official Company Memo
A number of team members had already informed management of their “unavailability, unreachability, or vacating ‘in Vice City’ for the entire day. So, the company decided not to assert pressure and instead came up with a planned closure.
This does look like a joke but the release of GTA VI is a huge deal and will surely break the internet, as it is already on the brink of becoming the largest entertainment launch in history. Back in 2013, During the release of GTA V where the Rockstar Games garnered over a Billion Dollars in just 24 hours, the game launch literally caused a night curfew as fans were eagerly waiting for the launch. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has openly acknowledged that "a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19," and analysts project the game could move upwards of 20 plus million copies on day one alone. It’s going to be a long-long night for the fans. Yet again.
Burger Motorsports’ decision is a shade on the reality of how big of a phenomenon this has become. The game has already been delayed twice, first it pushed toward a 2025 window to May 2026, then again to the current November 19 date that has been confirmed by the makers. Will there be further delay, we have no idea. The fans' anticipation has become a pressure cooker building for years, the years of waiting have now made players live their adult lives since 2013’s GTA V.
The social media response to Burger Motorsports' announcement has been overwhelmingly warm. Commenters called it a "W company," while one fan perfectly captured the moment with: "We got a GTA 6 holiday before GTA 6." Even employees of the company appeared in the comments celebrating the news.
Gaming site Push Square noted that Burger Motorsports is "probably not the last company to make this call before November," a prediction that feels less like speculation and more like a calendar reminder. When a game reshapes how the world plans its schedule months before it even ships, that's something beyond hype. That's culture.
Burger Motorsports added one final, characteristically self-aware line to its memo, promising to "resume operations once employees have finished their initial exploration, completed at least one mission, and returned to the real world." No word yet on what constitutes mission completion, or how long Vice City might hold their staff hostage.
Grand Theft Auto VI will be set in the classic location of Vice City, inspired by Miami and South Florida, redesigning it in the city of Leonida. Rockstar Games has already given few details on the game mechanics to expect and often regarding it as a revolution in the gaming world. These signs project a stress in employment, as the kids have now grown up to be a man.
On Thursday, Rockstar Games announced that the pre-orders for GTA VI are set to go live on June 25, 2026, fans could expect a third trailer with possibly a glimpse of the gameplay that the company has to offer. Pre-orders could cause internet havoc, expecting a server strain that surely is highly possible if we look upon the history of the gaming community.
[VP]
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