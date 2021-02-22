Monday, February 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Gene Implicated In Type Of Childhood Cancer Identified
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Gene Implicated In Type Of Childhood Cancer Identified

The team used this method to identify two genes USP24 and USP44 with the biggest potential to affect the outcomes of young patients with neuroblastoma

0
CHILDHOOD CANCER
Gene included in childhood cancer. Pixabay

Researchers have identified that a chromosome instability gene — USP24 — is frequently missing in pediatric patients with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer. The finding, published in the journal Cancer Research, provides important insight into the development of childhood cancer.

“Neuroblastoma is a highly aggressive cancer that nearly exclusively affects young children,” said researcher Paul Galardy at Mayo Clinic in the US, adding that, despite the use of multiple treatments approaches many children die of this disease every year.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

To identify new therapeutic approaches, the team examined the role of a set of enzymes known as deubiquitinating enzymes (DUB) in this disease. They chose this family of enzymes because they could be targeted using drug therapy. “We used a computational approach to determine the effect of too much or too little of a gene on the outcome of a variety of human cancers to identify DUBs that may play a role in treating neuroblastoma,” the researcher said.

CHILDHOOD CANCER
The team used this method to identify two genes — USP24 and USP44. Pixabay

The team used this method to identify two genes — USP24 and USP44 — with the biggest potential to affect the outcomes of young patients with neuroblastoma. “These genes were the ones most closely implicated as being important for accurate cell division,” he says. They found that USP44 plays an important role in cell division and was associated with poor outcomes in lung cancer. Therefore, the team shifted its attention to USP24 to understand how it might contribute to neuroblastoma.

ALSO READ: How Longevity Gene Protects Brain Stem Cells From Stress

“We observed low levels of USP24 in children with neuroblastoma whose tumors were highly aggressive, leading to early progression or recurrence of the disease,” the researcher said.

He said low levels of USP24 occur commonly with other markers of aggressive disease, including amplification of the MYCN cancer gene and a loss of a large segment of chromosome 1. The team also found that USP24 is not simply a marker for aggressive disease. Using genetically engineered mice that lack the USP24 gene, they found that USP24 plays an important role in protecting cells against errors in chromosome distribution that take place during cell division. (IANS)

Previous articleExtremists Have Shorter Memories and Tendencies, Are Also Sensation Seekers: Study
Next article‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat Shares Essential Self-Defense Tips

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Differentiated Line Between Freedom of Creativity and its Misuse Needs To Be Understood By Filmmakers: Anurag Basu

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Basu says filmmakers have always explored bold subjects irrespective of the medium it is presented on. However, the line that differentiates freedom...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Important Points To Know About Ovulation And Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ovulation is a subject of reproductive health that is often surrounded by myths, unverified information, and fiction. While there are factors beyond ovulation that...
Read more
Entertainment

“Tradition isn’t Always Boring But Rewarding”, Says Vidya Shah

NewsGram Desk - 0
Lamenting that fun seems to be fast disappearing from our dictionaries, especially when it comes to imparting education, she feels that instead of cramming...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Differentiated Line Between Freedom of Creativity and its Misuse Needs To Be Understood By Filmmakers: Anurag Basu

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Basu says filmmakers have always explored bold subjects irrespective of the medium it is presented on. However, the line that differentiates freedom...
Read more

Important Points To Know About Ovulation And Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ovulation is a subject of reproductive health that is often surrounded by myths, unverified information, and fiction. While there are factors beyond ovulation that...
Read more

“Tradition isn’t Always Boring But Rewarding”, Says Vidya Shah

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Lamenting that fun seems to be fast disappearing from our dictionaries, especially when it comes to imparting education, she feels that instead of cramming...
Read more

Becoming a Forex Trader: How to Maximize Profits in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Thanks to the pandemic, Forex is more popular than ever. It is a feasible way to break free from the constraints of conventional employment....
Read more

Here’s Why High-Quality Diet For Women is Important During Pregnancy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women need to have an overall healthy diet, high in fruit and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats,...
Read more

Why You Should Regularly See A Doctor?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jay Stone Going to see a doctor regularly should be seen as an investment in your health - an important investment at that. This...
Read more

A Social Tool Framework For Assessing Brand Reputation In Real-Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a framework for assessing brand reputation in real-time and over time and built a tool for implementing the framework. In a...
Read more

Zoet An Escape For Your Sweet Cravings

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Started in 2016, Zoet is the brainchild of Sana and Geeta Bector. Zoet meaning 'sweet' in Dutch, aims to bake and create a dessert...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

child pornography attorney on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sexual assault defense lawyer in fairfax virginia on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
USA Mapy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
dating brisbane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
noticias do mundo evangelico on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
kreuzfahrten on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
e-commerce on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Marcy Woodriff on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Karolyn Wilfred on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Eartha Breton on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada